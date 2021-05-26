90 Day: The Single Life: Brittany Banks speaks out after backlash about her treatment of Terence

Brittany Banks claps back after 90 Day:The Single Life Tell All Pic credit:TLC

Brittany Banks is speaking out after missing her chance to say her piece at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All. The aspiring rapper shocked fans and her castmates when she didn’t show up at the event.

However, her former fling Terrence showed up and gave an update on their relationship.

While he didn’t say anything mean or crazy about his romance with Brittany, it seems she was less than pleased that he said anything at all because she just lashed out in an Instagram live video claiming he lied.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brittany Banks said Terence lied at the Tell All

The 90 Day: The Single Life star didn’t even show up at the Tell All, but now she’s upset with Terence for sharing his side of the story.

Brittany took to Instagram recently to air her disdain for Terence after what he said about her.

“I text Terence this morning cause I was so pissed off about the whole situation and I felt like there was no reason for me to get lied on,” said Brittany during a live video. “For him to go on there doing that, I was so confused cause I’m like, I thought we was cool, I thought we was straight…so I’m just not understanding why you would go on there and lie on me and say the things that you said, what did I do?”

The 27-year-old continued, “So I text him and I basically was like, ‘you’re a piece of sh*t’…I’m sorry but that was crazy. that was mean, it was just stupid like why would you do that?”

What did Terence say?

It’s not clear what part of the Tell All that Brittany was most upset about because Terence didn’t say anything too crazy during his appearance.

He revealed that they were no longer together because she ghosted him and he explained the situation saying, “She texted me and was like ‘hey we should stop talking because you haven’t been calling me as much,’ but I just left it alone… And then couple days later she said ‘okay let’s talk about it now,’ but she does this every time.”

“She had other situations going on too, so, me and her were kind of just talking,” added Terence.

It seems Brittany didn’t want Terence to talk about her at all and the Discovery+ star has been getting quite a bit of backlash recently.

“I’ve just been getting more and more and more mad every day because I’m getting attacked all the time over some sh*t I didn’t do and that’s been happening since last season,” remarked Brittany.

Despite her complaints, fans are not really buying it and some have accused the reality TV personality of playing the victim once again.

Pic credit:@90dayfiancefanatics2/Instagram

Pic credit:@90dayfiancefanatics2/Instagram

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.