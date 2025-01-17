90 Day: The Last Resort: ‘Sex coach’ Jasmine Pineda gives Julia and Brandon sex advice

If there’s one thing Jasmine Pineda knows, it’s sex.

So says the 90 Day: The Last Resort star.

As 90 Day Fiance fans have learned, Jasmine and her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo, have struggled in the sex department.

Their sex life is nearly non-existent, which Jasmine blames on Gino’s alleged pornography addiction and which Gino blames on Jasmine’s poor attitude.

Business hasn’t been booming for Jasmine and Gino in the bedroom.

But Jasmine offers some pointers to her 90 Day: The Last Resort castmates, Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs.

Jasmine offers to help Julia warm up to the idea of more sex with Brandon

In a preview of the Monday, January 20 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort shared by Extra, Jasmine Pineda shares a moment with Julia and Brandon while playing billiards.

“Brandon, I help you,” Jasmine tells Brandon, adding, “I should be a sex coach.”

Brandon suggests that Julia talk to Jasmine and he’ll talk to Gino… and Jasmine is actually impressed by his offer.

“You would do that for me, Brandon?” Jasmine asks. “Like, seriously?”

Brandon reveals he would “absolutely” do it for Jasmine and admits he doesn’t understand why Gino doesn’t want to have sex with his wife.

Brandon reasons that men have “twice the real estate” mentally for sex and equates sex to being hungry, to which Jasmine replies, “I’m hungry.”

Jasmine points out that she and Brandon are in the same boat, and a few moments later, Julia suggests that Jasmine teach her a few things since she’s in the same boat as Gino.

Jasmine promises Brandon she’ll talk to Julia, guaranteeing him, “I have your back.”

“Let’s seal the deal,” Jasmine proposes with a champagne toast as she turns to Julia and declares, “Julia, w***e mode tonight! Don’t be a Gino! Be a Jasmine!”

Julia and Brandon’s sex life is suffering

As Julia and Brandon revealed earlier this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, their intimacy has taken a back seat.

Things are even more complicated because Julia has no problem dressing scantily and dancing promiscuously in public, but she doesn’t want to be intimate with Brandon.

Another issue is that Julia doesn’t necessarily want kids, but Brandon does. However, Julia shocked 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers when she revealed that Russian doctors told her she couldn’t bear children.

Amid Julia’s sobering confession, Brandon demonstrated his unwavering commitment to his wife, promising her he wouldn’t leave her despite his strong desire to start a family.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.