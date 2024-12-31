Jasmine Pineda hints Gino Palazzolo’s ‘addiction’ ‘destroyed’ their marriage

If there’s one thing Jasmine Pineda is not okay with, it’s her husband watching other people having sex, especially when he’s not having sex with her.

The Panamanian native has strongly implied over the years that her spouse, Gino Palazzolo, is addicted to pornography.

This season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, the couple is currently sorting through some major marital issues, and one topic that keeps resurfacing is Gino’s love of adult films.

Gino doesn’t hide the fact that he enjoys watching pornographic material; in fact, he was quite vocal about it when he and his male castmates enjoyed a guys’ night at the Arizona couples’ retreat.

However, Gino does deny that he’s addicted to watching such films.

Still, Jasmine continues to blame her and Gino’s non-existent sex life on his love of adult entertainment.

Meanwhile, Gino blames his and Jasmine’s constant fighting for his lack of interest in her physically.

Following Monday night’s episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jasmine shared a clip of herself and Gino having a heated discussion in the hot tub.

Gino’s romantic gesture turned into a full-blown argument with Jasmine

In the segment, Jasmine accused Gino of satisfying himself without involving her.

“What am I talking about? Your porn addiction, Gino,” Jasmine declared. “Gino, you consume pornography every day, several times a day.”

Gino adamantly denied the claims, prompting Jasmine to continue arguing and tossing allegations his way.

In the video caption on her Instagram Story, Jasmine implied that Gino’s habit has ruined their marriage.

Jasmine hints that Gino ‘destroyed’ their marriage

“Porn addiction destroys marriages,” she wrote at the bottom of the upload.

Because of the strain on their sex life, Jasmine proposed an idea during couples’ therapy that really threw Gino for a loop: an open marriage.

Jasmine referred to her and Gino’s marriage as “nine months of constant rejection,” hinting they haven’t had sex since tying the knot.

So, to meet her needs, Jasmine proposed adding a third person to the mix—something that Gino was not on board with whatsoever.

Jasmine is still in favor of an open marriage

Jasmine stood by her suggestion after the episode aired, taking to her Instagram Story again to reiterate the point.

Along with another clip from Monday’s episode, Jasmine told her followers, “Nothing wrong with an ethical non monogamous marriage!”

“Let people be their authentic selves,” she added.

Jasmine and Gino are not alone

Jasmine and Gino making it to the recommitment ceremony this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort seems like a long shot at this point.

Despite working with a team of professionals, their relationship hurdles appear to be impossible to navigate.

But, to be fair, they aren’t the only couple at the resort facing some issues that could ultimately result in divorce.

We’ve discovered that Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra haven’t had sex in nearly a year; Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina have also hit a dry spell in the bedroom; Josh Weinstein has been sliding into other women’s DMs, fueling Natalie Mordovtseva’s jealousy; Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre can’t seem to see eye to eye on anything; and off-camera, Stacey Silva teased that she and Florian Sukaj have gone their separate ways.

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.