90 Day Fiance’s Paul Staehle explains son Ethan’s social security situation

Kentucky native and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Paul Staehle finds it hard to keep clear of the limelight. Since his departure from the show, he often takes to his social media to share every single event that has happened throughout his day.

On Thursday, Paul took to his Instagram Stories to share that his son Ethan had been denied a social security number. While wearing a red t-shirt, the reality star was also seeing red due to the United States government’s decision.

Paul is confused by the US government

Paul made it clear that he did not understand how his son, who has a “United States passport and birth certificate,” could be denied. According to the TLC star, “It makes absolutely positively no sense to me ever.”

It sounds like Paul, his wife Karine Martins, and their two sons have moved back once again to the USA. The father of two told followers that his son needs a social security number because it will help Ethan become “established” in the country.

Paul continued his video, saying the situation “breaks his heart and makes no sense.” The 90 Day Fiance star has reached out to the government agency and been given some answers.

The government didn’t grant Ethan a social security number

Paul was told he had to have a certificate of birth from a hospital in the United States, showing Ethan was born on US soil. Evidently, a “birth abroad and passport don’t count.”

According to the Social Security Agency website, “only noncitizens authorized to work in the United States by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) can get a Social Security number. … Lawfully admitted noncitizens can get many benefits and services without a Social Security number.”

Paul may have mixed up the documents

In the last slide, Paul shared the Counselor Report of Birth Abroad certificate that showed he had registered his son, Ethan. But it looks like the reality star may not understand that the CRBA is not a birth certificate like he kept referring to in the video.

A Counselor Report of Birth Abroad only serves as a citizenship proof document that has no expiration date. TLC fans doubt putting the government agency on blast will help his cause, but sometimes the Kentucky native really can’t stop himself.

90 Day Fiance viewers are sure to be given an update when and if Paul resolves the matter. But, for now, it looks like he may spend a couple more days trying to figure the issue out.