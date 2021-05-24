90 Day Fiance: Paul and Karine post rare happy photo together

Paul and Karine each posted the same happy photo together to their Instagrams, which is not typical of them to do.

Paul and Karine from 90 Day Fianc: Before the 90 Days have had a tumultuous relationship filled with a lot of drama and not a lot of pictures together on social media, so it was surprising for fans to see a picture on Paul’s Instagram of the two of them happy and smiling together.

Paul and Karine have been in Kentucky since around Mother’s Day and have only posted videos or stories of the scenery or their boys so far.

Posting a selfie together is not typical for the highly talked-about couple who have battled many obstacles since getting together. Karine reposted the selfie Paul put on his story to her own story, maybe as a way of showing fans that they are doing much better.

Paul and Karine’s selfie was rare to see

Paul and Karine have dealt with a lot of marital strife since becoming married in 2017. There were domestic violence allegations, restraining orders, cheating accusations, and many divorce talks between Karine and Paul. Still, they have managed to get through their issues for their two boys.

They have tried many different options to be more successful as a couple, and this picture seems like a step in the right direction for the couple who have faced many obstacles.

While Karine’s family is not a fan of Paul, they still support Karine and Paul keeps trying to get in their good graces. Meanwhile, Paul’s mom is supportive of the both of them in every way except financially.

Seeing them together smiling in a picture is rare, but hopefully something that fans will be seeing more of.

What have Paul and Karine been doing?

Paul and Karine have spent the last year and half in Brazil, and had their second son there in February.

Paul and Karine recently surprised fans by arriving in America for Mother’s Day with their two boys and have been staying in Kentucky ever since. Paul’s last post was on Mother’s Day, praising and thanking Karine and his mom for being so good at what they do.

It’s unclear if they have long term plans to stay in America or go back to Brazil where Karine bought her first house.

The couple, who quit the 90 day Fiance franchise, have apparently been supporting themselves through the adult site OnlyFans where they have a large subscriber base.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.