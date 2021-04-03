Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
90 Day Fiancé fans are remarking at how different Karine looks now – and the dark reasons why


Karine from 90 Day Fiance
Fans are shocked by how different Karine looks and acts now. Pic credit: TLC

Karine looks like a much different person now than the innocent young girl viewers met in the Amazon of Brazil. Many Reddit users say she looks worn down and rough after being married to Paul this long and having two children in a short amount of time.

Onlookers speculate that Karine’s desperation to get out of poverty caused her to seek any relationship with an American man, and that’s what led her to ignore the red flags with Paul and choose to marry him.

Their relationship ever since has been filled with abuse allegations, threats of divorce, bizarre and dangerous situations, and even more poverty.

People have been comparing Karine’s circumstances to Before the 90 Days star Rose when she started a relationship with Big Ed to seek a better life.

Karine recently dyed all her hair blue and has been busy creating freaky content with Paul on OnlyFans, which has been creeping viewers out.

Fans do not like Karine’s OnlyFans and feel like she’s exploited

Karine from 90 Day Fiance in reddit post
Fans on Reddit shared a picture of Karine when she first starred on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: @u/Flimsy_Foundations874/Reddit

One fan put it this way, “Bet she never imagined that in only a few short years her future husband would be hawking videos of her having sex and giving birth to weirdos on the internet.”

Karine from 90 Day Fiance in reddit post
Reddit user gave their opinion on Paul and Karine. Pic credit: @u/Flimsy_Foundations874/Reddit

Karine started her OnlyFans while she was pregnant for the second time, and at first, there was no nudity, and it was free. Not long after, she started charging $25 for a subscription, and subscribers had to pay extra to view explicit videos with her and Paul.

In general fans are saying that, “Marriage and motherhood have not been kind to her whatsoever both mentally and physically.”

Karine from 90 Day Fiance in reddit post
Fans said Karine looks way different now. Pic credit: @u/Flimsy_Foundations874/Reddit

Karine and Paul have always been in difficult circumstances

Their relationship has been mired in controversy and manic episodes from Paul since the beginning.

Fans brought up Paul’s bizarre behavior when he hid in a chicken coop and a literal dog house when he was having an anxiety attack.

Karine from 90 Day Fiance in reddit post
Fans made fun of Paul’s odd behavior. Pic credit: @u/Flimsy_Foundations874/Reddit

Paul’s outbursts, unhinged episodes, and inability to get a stable job and home environment for his family have only exacerbated viewers feelings about the situation Karine is in and why she looks so weathered.

Viewers believe that Karine’s mom saw through Paul and knew that there was something off about him but, “Karine’s dad (the former police officer) had awful judge of character – he didn’t pick up on what a serious threat Arsonist Paul posed to his daughter.”

Along this same train of thought, one Reddit user said, “I don’t think he (Karine’s dad) cared. Idk if you noticed but a lot of the Dad’s on this show will let their daughters go off with some random guy because they think he’ll give them a better life in the US not bc they think he’s a great guy.”

Reddit post about Karine from 90 Day Fiance
Reddit users shared their opinions. Pic credit: @u/Flimsy_Foundations874/Reddit

There is talk that they were fired from TLC among abuse allegations, but the pair remain active on social media.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is currently on hiatus.

