90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle claims Karine’s translator plotted to murder him

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins apologizes to her husband Paul Staehle. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins is setting the record straight about her sexual assault and domestic violence claims against Paul Staehle. The mother of two issued a heartfelt apology to her husband as they continue to work on their marriage.

Paul, who gladly accepted Karine’s apology, is now exposing the person who allegedly caused their marital issue last year. His revelations were quite shocking, to say the least, drawing mixed reactions online.

90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins apologizes to Paul Staehle for ‘false’ accusations

Karine Martins finally broke her silence on the allegations she made against Paul Staehle last year. The 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram and shared a video of herself apologizing to Paul Staehle.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Hello everybody. I’m here to apologize about the accusations about Paul, [they are] false. The translator who tried [to] help me was wrong and did not understand me cause my English is no good,” Karine said, whose first language is Portuguese. “I’m so sorry. I’m sorry, Paul.”

In July 2020, the 90 Day Fiance couple engaged in a huge fight, which got the police involved. At the time, Karine claimed Paul “pushed” her to the floor on several occasions. She also accused her husband of sexually assaulting her.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Paul and Karine filed restraining orders against each other but agreed to drop both the following month. The 90 Day Fiance couple reconciled and relocated to Brazil with their son, Pierre.

Karine Martins apologizes to Paul Staehle. Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

Paul gives more shocking details about previous issue with Karine

But, Paul Staehle said there’s more to the story. The 90 Day Fiance star gave more shocking details about Karine’s translator, whom he claimed to be the cause of all the drama.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Paul revealed that the translator was not government certified but a “Brazilian K-1 immigrant.” Apparently, the woman is a big fan of the show and somehow took their storyline to heart.

The 90 Day Fiance star claimed the translator encouraged Karine to “have an abortion” and place “false allegations” on him. Paul goes on to reveal that the translator even plotted to kill him to help Karine “get rid of [him] permanently.”

Apparently, when Karine learned about this plan, she left the translator’s home and returned to Paul. Paul also claimed that the translator fan had a Brazilian lawyer file a police complaint against him while he was alone in Brazil. But Karine’s family defended her from authorities and explained the situation.

“Karine was against the false allegations and the murder plot,” the 90 Day Fiance star reiterated.

Paul Staehle reveals some shocking details about Karine Martins’ translator. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star stays positive for family

It seems Paul Staehle has already put the drama behind and just wants to move forward with Karine. In response to his spouse’s apology, the 90 Day Fiance star called her an “amazing wife and mother.” He also apologized for what he’s done, assuring her that he’s not blaming her for what happened.

“I am truly sorry I am far from perfect. I do not blame you for past events. I blame myself,” Paul wrote. “I hope and pray our family will continue to thrive and heal day by day. I will dedicate myself every day to understand you better and not be so annoying and frustrating.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.