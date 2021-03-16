90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle ready to reveal DNA results, address previous marital drama

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle with Karine Martins. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins continue to work on their marriage. The TLC couple seems to make good progress in their married life as evident with their social media updates.

Paul and Karine’s current situation is a far cry from last year, where they almost ended up getting a divorce. But now, it seems the couple has put the drama behind as they move on with their lives.

90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle and Karine Martins heading back to America

It looks like Paul Staehle and Karine Martins’ time in Manaus is ending soon. Apparently, the 90 Day Fiance couple and their sons are heading back to the U.S. after months of staying in Manaus.

Paul confirmed their plans on Instagram recently, seemingly excited for the big move. The reality star said his wife finally had a change of heart and is now willing to move back to America.

Interestingly, the 90 Day Fiance couple will not be not traveling alone. Paul previously revealed that Karine’s family will join them in the U.S. He said they will stay at their house for three months.

“Karine’s family will be coming with Karine to live in our house with us for 90 Days,” Paul posted on Instagram last month. It’s unclear when exactly they will fly back to America given the ongoing pandemic.

Paul promises to address previous marriage drama with Karine

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiance fans can expect to hear more details of Paul Staehle and Karine Martins’ marriage woes last year. In an Instagram post, Paul revealed that Karine will soon address the issue, which she has been trying to dodge for quite a while now.

“Karine will be making a public statement on the previous unfortunate events that unfolded with us in the U.S.A.,” Paul wrote.

Last year, the reality star bought a one-way ticket to Brazil to follow his wife and fix their marriage. At the time, the couple had a huge fallout, resulting in Karine traveling back to her home country with Pierre.

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle will reveal DNA test results online. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star to share DNA results soon

Paul Staehle also promised to broadcast the DNA results to his followers soon. The 90 Day Fiance star took the paternity test earlier this year and now has the official results.

Previously, Paul announced that he and his wife will live-stream the DNA test results on OnlyFans. At the time, he claimed that doing that will prove to his haters that Pierre and Ethan are his sons.

So far, Paul has yet to give an exact date as to when they will do the live-stream. The results of the paternity test remains unknown as well.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.