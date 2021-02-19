90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle takes DNA tests, will live stream results on OnlyFans

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle is threatening to sue those who leaked his and Karine Martins’ OnlyFans content. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance veteran Paul Staehle seems eager to put an end to speculation about whether he is the father of Karine Martins’ sons, Pierre and Ethan. The TLC star and his Brazilian wife have been facing such issues ever since they welcomed their first child.

At one point, Paul himself has requested to do a DNA test to prove that Karine’s then-unborn child is his. He said he’s “a little bit concerned” that his wife possibly got pregnant by another man, seemingly accusing her of cheating.

Despite the doubts, Paul and Karine never pushed through with the paternity test. Now, it seems the couple is ready to take the plunge and set the record straight once and for all.

Paul Staehle says he finally took paternity tests

Paul Staehle has had enough of people doubting his paternity with Pierre and Ethan. The 90 Day Fiance star is determined to show everyone that Karine Martins’ sons are legitimately his.

To prove this, Paul just made a bold move with Karine, which fans have been anticipating for some time now. The reality star took to Instagram earlier today and revealed that he finally mustered the courage to take a DNA test.

The 90 Day Fiance star said he and his wife took the test earlier this year. They are now expecting to get the results mid-March.

Paul and Karine to live stream results on OnlyFans

Paul Staehle also announced that he and Karine Martins will live-stream the DNA test results on OnlyFans. The 90 Day Fiance star said they are currently waiting to get approval from the platform so they can do the live video.

Paul explained why he decided to live-stream his paternity tests results online. He said it’s his way to prove that both Pierre and Ethan are his sons.

The 90 Day Fiance star said he’s “confident” that the DNA test results will be positive. Paul said he’s pretty sure that Karine’s boys are his. Still, he said he hopes “there are no surprises” once the results come out.

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle is taking legal actions after his and Karine Martins’ OnlyFans content leaked online. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Paul threatens to sue OF leakers

Meanwhile, Paul Staehle is not taking his and Karine Martins’ OnlyFans leak lightly. The 90 Day Fiance alum said he’s taking legal actions against those who spread their subscription-based content from the platform.

Recently, sexy photos and videos of the couple spread online. Paul said he had to find a lawyer so they can push through with the case. Based on what Paul has said, someone sent Karine’s OnlyFans content to her parents.

Paul said that he is also hoping to help other 90 Day Fiance cast members who experienced the same. These include Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Deavan Clegg, and Stephanie Matto.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.