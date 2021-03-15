90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins buys first house – Paul Staehle is a proud husband

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle with Karine Martins. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins is making good progress in her life recently. The mother of two has hit several milestones, which definitely made Paul Staehle very proud.

Paul also gave some updates about their family life amid the ongoing pandemic. It seems the family of four will soon return to the U.S. after months of staying in Brazil.

90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle proudly shares Karine Martins latest achievements

Paul Staehle is one proud husband to Karine Martins. The 90 Day Fiance star recently gushed about his wife and her latest achievements in life.

The TLC celeb took to Instagram recently and revealed Karine’s newest milestone. Paul said his wife successfully completed the “Brazilian equivalent of a high school diploma.”

It seems the 90 Day Fiance star is eager to further her education even more. Paul revealed that Karine enrolled in cosmetology school and is taking classes online.

The father of two is also looking forward to seeing his wife obtain her driver’s license next. By the looks of it, Paul has been very supportive of Karine in everything she wants to pursue in life.

Karine buys first family home in Brazil

Karine Martins is also about to make a big move for her family. The 90 Day Fiance star allegedly bought her very first house in Brazil, which is definitely a major achievement.

Paul Staehle congratulated his wife for purchasing a property for he first time. It’s unclear if he has any role in the purchase or if it’s all on Karine.

It’s no secret that Karine’s living conditions in Brazil weren’t the best prior to her stint on 90 Day Fiance and her marriage with Paul. It’s good to see the reality star finally making improvements, not only for herself but for her family as well.

90 Day Fiance: Paul and Karine enjoy family time in Rio de Janeiro

Paul Staehle also revealed his upcoming getaway with Karine Martins and her family. The 90 Day Fiance star said they will be traveling to Rio de Janeiro for a fun family outing. They plan to stay there for a couple of weeks.

It seems Paul is becoming more attached to Karine’s family. The reality star has been spending a lot of time with his in-laws, often sharing their fun moments online.

Although Paul does not speak Portuguese, he still managed to get along well with Karine’s relatives — at least based on what they show on social media. Paul also revealed that Karine’s family is coming with them to America.

Previously, the 90 Day Fiance star said they will be living with them for three months. However, the purpose of their stay remains unclear. It’s likely that they will be helping Karine in taking care of her two young sons.

