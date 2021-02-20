90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle says Karine Martins’ family will live with them in America

90 Day Fiance stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins on their wedding day. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

90 Day Fiance veteran Paul Staehle and his wife Karine Martins might be returning to America soon. The TLC couple has been living in Brazil for a few months now after being stuck there due to the pandemic.

Paul and Karine seemed to enjoy their family life in Manaus, as evident on their social media updates. But now, the reality star revealed their plans of returning home and they’re not going back there alone.

90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle and Karine Martins moving back to America?

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are going back to the U.S. after all. For the past few months, the 90 Day Fiance couple seemed determined to stay in Brazil, showing no sign of immediate plans of flying back to America.

Last year, Paul bought a one-way ticket to Karine’s home country in hopes of fixing their marriage. This is after a serious altercation between the two for which got the police involved.

Both Paul and Karine have thrown serious allegations against each other. At the time, Karine ended up leaving Paul with their son Pierre. Shortly after that, the two shared photos and videos together in Brazil, looking like a happy couple again.

Now, it seems the couple is ready to head back home. Paul took to Instagram earlier and confirmed that he and his family are returning to Louisville.

Paul says Karine’s family will live with them

It seems Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are not the only ones going to America. The 90 Day Fiance dad revealed that his wife’s family is coming with them. Apparently, they will live with the couple for three months.

“Karine’s family will be coming with Karine to live in our house with us for 90 Days,” Paul announced. It’s unclear which family members are coming with them and the purpose of their stay. It’s likely that one of them will help Karine in taking care of her two sons.

Paul is now preparing his wife’s family on what to expect when they arrive in his home, including his spooky house guests. The 90 Day Fiance alum said he told Karine’s family about the creepy ghost encounters he had in his “haunted house.” Paul added that he’s “curious” to see their reactions to the “ghosts” in their house.

Previously, Paul claimed that he and his family are dealing with ghosts at home. He even shared proof of the alleged paranormal activities, which he claimed to capture on camera.

90 Day Fiance: Paul proud of Karine’s latest achievement

Meanwhile, Paul Staehle excitedly shared some updates about Karine Martins’ latest achievement. The 90 Day Fiance star said he’s proud of his wife for finishing her “Brazilian equivalent of a high school diploma” recently.

The TLC celeb said Karine is now enrolled in a local cosmetology school. Paul added that his brother-in-law is tutoring his wife as she takes her classes online. The father of two is now hoping to see his wife obtain her driver’s license next.

