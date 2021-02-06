90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle and Karine Martins welcome baby Ethan

90 Day Fiance stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins welcomed their second son, Ethan. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are now officially a family of four. The couple welcomed their second child, Ethan, on February 5, 2021. Paul shared a glimpse of his newborn son on social media and gained lots of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow cast members.

90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins gives birth to second son

Karine Martins and Paul Staehle officially became parents of two lovely boys. The 90 Day Fiance couple welcomed their second son, Ethan, into the world on Friday, February 5.

Paul has been teasing about Karine’s early labor, days before her actual delivery date. The TLC celeb claimed his wife’s second pregnancy has been extra challenging due to the global pandemic.

Previously, the 90 Day Fiance veteran revealed that he’s struggling to find a hospital that accommodates births. Paul claimed that both public and private hospitals in Brazil have “no availability for births because of COVID-19.”

At one point, the reality star considered an “in-apartment birth” or return to America immediately. However, both options presented risks for Karine and Ethan.

Fortunately, the 90 Day Fiance couple managed to find a “medical facility” just in time for the birth. It’s unclear if it’s an actual hospital.

Paul Staehle proudly shares first look at his son

In an Instagram post, Paul Staehle shared a glimpse of Ethan as he was being examined and prepared by doctors. The 90 Day Fiance star’s newborn son looked adorable in his baby romper before being swaddled in a blanket.

Paul also made sure to check on his wife, Karine. In the clip, he commented on how fast she delivered baby Ethan — a far cry from her rough childbirth with Pierre.

It’s clear that the new dad is over the moon now that his wife and son are safe. The 90 Day Fiance star has been very worried about their wellbeing, especially with the current situation in Brazil.

90 Day Fiance: What’s next for the couple?

Meanwhile, many are wondering if Paul Staehle and Karine Martins will move back to the U.S. now that baby Ethan has arrived. The 90 Day Fiance couple has been in Manaus, Brazil for a few months now.

Paul has yet to reveal any immediate plans on going back to America. They will likely have to wait a bit longer since Karine has just given birth. Plus, travel restrictions are still implemented in both countries due to the pandemic. Perhaps staying in Brazil is the better option for them — at least for now.

