90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle shares horror of ‘break-in’ attempt at home in Brazil

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle says house he shares with Karine Martins was almost robbed. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

90 Day Fiance alum Paul Staehle shared yet another worrying post on social media. This time around, Karine Martins’ husband claimed their house was almost broken into.

The TLC star is currently staying with his wife in Manaus, Brazil. The couple moved there following a very public split and reconciliation last year.

90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle shares burglary attempt at their house

In a now-deleted post captured by @90daythemelanatedway on Instagram, Paul Staehle revealed his family home in Brazil was almost robbed. Earlier this week, the 90 Day Fiance star shared a clip on his Instagram Stories of the supposed aftermath of the robbery attempt.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the clip, Paul showed one of the entrances to their house had been pried open. “They have successfully broken through our first security gate,” he captioned the post. “Might be time to find a new home.”

It’s unclear if there was actually something stolen from the house. It’s also unconfirmed whether or not the said break-in attempt took place recently.

The 90 Day Fiance star has yet to comment on the incident. He also has not posted about it again on social media.

Paul’s house hot target for burglary?

This isn’t the first time Paul Staehle’s residence in Brazil was robbed. In 2019, the 90 Day Fiance celeb revealed that the apartment he shared with Karine Martins was “severely burglarized.”

At the time, Paul claimed that the thieves entered through the balcony door and took everything of value, including Karine’s stuffed animals. Since then, the soon-to-be father of two has been extra cautious, especially when staying in Brazil.

90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins’ pregnancy update

Meanwhile, the couple continues to face potential problems ahead of Karine Martins’ due date. The 90 Day Fiance star recently revealed that his wife’s birth plan might not go as the couple had hoped.

Paul claimed that all private and public hospitals in Brazil currently “have no availability” for births at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic. So, the couple now has to consider the possibility of a home birth.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb also shared more concerning news about his wife’s second pregnancy.

Paul said Karine is “feeling pain and wants prayers.” Apparently, she fears that their second child, Ethan, will come earlier than expected. It’s unclear if the couple has already welcomed their new son into the world.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.