90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle shares worrisome updates as Karine Martins’ due date draws near

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle is facing a major problem ahead of Karine Martins’ due date. The couple revealed drastic changes must be done with their delivery plan and they’re running of time.

Apparently, the coronavirus pandemic restricted many hospitals in Brazil from accepting births. This put Paul in a difficult situation, given that Karine is just weeks away from giving birth.

90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle looking for a birth solution ahead of Karine Martins’ due date

It looks like Paul Staehle will have to make a tough decision for Karine Martins. The 90 Day Fiance star took to Instagram earlier this week and shared some bothering updates about his wife’s delivery plan.

In his posts, Paul revealed he’s struggling to find Karine a hospital that accepts births. He claimed all hospitals in Brazil, both public and private, have “no availability for births because of COVID-19.”

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After alum added that their only options at the moment are to have an “in-apartment birth” or return to America as soon as possible.

However, both options present risks for Karine and her baby. Homebirth could be life-threatening for the soon-to-be mother of two, especially with her history of miscarriage. On the other hand, traveling back to the U.S. amid a pandemic is “extremely risky” as she’s already less than a month away from her due date.

Paul says they’re not asking for money

Despite his struggles, Paul Staehle reiterated that he’s not asking fans for monetary help. The 90 Day Fiance celeb said they “have enough to pay for the private birth out of pocket upfront.”

Instead of asking for money, Paul asked fans for help in finding a hospital that will allow Karine to give birth there. He claimed that a private hospital’s ER turned him down even after he offered to pay the fee upfront. So far, it’s unclear if Paul and Karine will push through with homebirth.

90 Day Fiance: Karine’s history of miscarriage

Paul Staehle’s concern about Karine Martins’ pregnancy is quite understandable given her history. In 2018, the 90 Day Fiance star suffered a miscarriage, which was documented on the show.

At the time, the couple had a hard time accepting their loss. Paul recently revealed how his wife managed to cope with the passing of their unborn child.

The 90 Day Fiance veteran said Karine was given the body of their miscarried child placed in a jar. Apparently, Paul still keeps it in the refrigerator. He hopes to give it a proper burial next to his wife’s grandmother’s grave.