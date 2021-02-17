Paul Staehle responds to 90 Day Fiance fan who questions if Karine Martins is ‘trapped’

Fans share concern for Karine after appearing on Paul’s Instagram video. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle hit back at a critic who questioned his relationship status with his wife Karine after they appeared in an Instagram video together. The commenter suggested his wife looked “miserable” and “trapped” and the Kentucky native issued a response.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 stars welcomed their second son Ethan earlier this month. Although it appears that their serious relationship drama is in the past, fans remain concerned for his Brazilian wife, who rarely updates her social media since July 2020 when cops were called to their home. However, she frequently appears on Paul’s Instagram photos and videos.

In August 2020, Karine filed a protective order against her husband and made serious allegations of domestic violence after he claimed that she went missing with their son Pierre. The charges were dropped the following month.

The couple reconciled and relocated to Brazil where she can be close to her family. On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Paul failed to find a job in his hometown of Kentucky, which led Karine to demand they return to Brazil after they frequently argued with each other.

Paul hit back at critics

The 37-year-old released a video on his Instagram account announcing his plan to add dance moves to his Cameo and revealed that the couple is taking dance lessons. Fans were quick to criticize the video, with one suggested that Karine looks “trapped.”

“Is it just me or does this poor women just seem absolutely trapped and miserable? one commenter suggested in the comment section, to which Paul responded: “She lives surrounded by her family in Brazil, all my family is in the USA how is she trapped.”

Pic credit@pauljasonstaehle

The couple returned to Brazil in October of last year in an attempt to repair their relationship. Paul revealed that he supports his family by making money online after he failed to find a job in the United States.

Another critic in the comment section suggested that Paul is controlling, writing the following: “Why do you force her to do stuff? She’s a mommy of 2 precious baby boys, let her enjoy being a mommy, you are too controlling Paul.”

The reality TV star reiterated the fact that she is around her family and denied that he is controlling her in response, “We live surrounded by her family they help us a lot with the kids and around the house, Karine does what she wants when she wants”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is currently on hiatus.