90 Day Fiance: Baby Ethan is the spitting image of Karine Martins in latest pic with Paul Staehle

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle seems more at peace lately following an apology from his wife, Karine Martins. The TLC star has spent more quality time with his family, especially his youngest son, Ethan.

Recently, Paul shared a photo of himself with his baby. While many find it adorable, others couldn’t help but notice Ethan’s striking resemblance to his mom.

90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle dotes on son, Ethan

Paul Staehle couldn’t be any prouder of his two sons. The 90 Day Fiance alum has been sharing photos and videos of Pierre and Ethan lately, showing his relationship with them.

Earlier this week, Paul took to Instagram and shared photos of himself with Ethan, who is now over a month old. The father of two looked happy as he posed with his youngest child, who’s definitely growing up fast.

Paul was beaming while holding Ethan in his arms. Another shot showed Karine’s new baby looking comfortable resting on Paul’s lap.

The 90 Day Fiance couple welcomed baby Ethan last month in a medical facility in Brazil. Prior to Karine’s delivery, Paul expressed concern after private and public hospitals allegedly refused to accommodate births due to COVID-19. Fortunately, the reality star managed to find a place for his wife to deliver the baby safely.

Fans think Ethan looks just like Karine Martins

Paul Staehle’s latest photos with Ethan quickly drew mixed reactions online. Apparently, some 90 Day Fiance fans claimed the baby looks exactly like his mother, Karine Martins.

Many pointed out Ethan’s resemblance to his mom, noting that he looks nothing like Paul. Others even called baby Ethan Karine’s mini-me, while Pierre is Paul’s lookalike.

Some went as far as suggesting that Paul is not Ethan’s father; that’s why they look different. Some brought up the paternity test, which has always been an issue connected to Paul and Karine.

Fans think Ethan looks like Karine Martins. Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Did Paul doubt paternity to Ethan?

In the past, Paul Staehle has expressed his own doubts as to his paternity with Pierre. The 90 Day Fiance star said he wanted to do a DNA test before his first son’s birth, seemingly accusing his wife of cheating.

But the paternity test didn’t push through not until recently. Paul revealed he and Karine took DNA tests to set the record straight once and for all.

The 90 Day Fiance star said they did the test earlier this year and already have the results. He promised to broadcast the paternity test results on OnlyFans soon. However, he has yet to give an exact date as to when they will do that.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.