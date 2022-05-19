90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine Pineda admits she’s struggling with her anxiety, cries over missing Gino

Jasmine Pineda is struggling with anxiety. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda is experiencing another rough patch having suffered from anxiety and depression for several years. Worst yet is the fact that the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is going through it alone since she’s in Panama and her fiance Gino Palazzolo is back in the U.S.

Jasmine shared a tearful moment on social media recently and admitted to missing Gino as she currently struggles with another bout of anxiety.

Furthermore, she’s about to move out of her apartment and will have to do that by herself as well.

Jasmine Pineda is currently struggling with her anxiety

Jasmine is often very open with her social media followers about her mental health and she’s admittedly going through a rough period right now.

In a series of messages posted on her Instagram Story, the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star revealed that she’s been struggling with anxiety and sleepless nights.

It seems Jasmine is having issues with her living situation and that has been affecting her mental state.

In the latest season of the show, we saw her move into a nice apartment with Gino’s help. However, the Panamanian native hinted that things have not been going smoothly where she currently resides and she plans to exit the apartment in a few days.

“I’ll be moving from my place to another apartment next Tuesday,” wrote Jasmine in her Instagram message. “I hate struggling with anxiety. It has been two sleepless nights already.”

She continued, “I’ve been crying so much too because this kind of thing really gets [on] my nerves.”

Jasmine did not reveal the particular “kind of thing” that was getting on her nerves and causing her anxiety, but it seems moving out of the apartment will remedy the issue.

Pic credit: @Jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda cries over missing Gino Palazzolo

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been dealing with mental health struggles for years now and she noted that many things can trigger negative feelings. However, she’s trying to remain positive.

“I try to take one day at a time. When you struggle with your mental health, daily/common situations trigger some negative feelings,” said Jasmine.

Unfortunately, she’s dealing with those negative feelings by herself and she misses her fiance Gino Palazzolo.

During the couple’s stint on the show, Gino took a trip to Panama to spend time with Jasmine, but he has since returned home to the U.S.

In a post shared on her second Instagram account, Jasmine shared a video of herself crying and revealed that the distance from Gino was causing the tears.

Pic credit: @Jasminepanama/Instagram

The 32-year-old tagged Gino in the post and wrote, “Baby I miss you,” along with a crying face emoji.

“Distance sucks,” she added.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.