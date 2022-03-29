90 Day Fiance: Jasmine explains why she feels ‘like a fraud’ amid ongoing battle with anxiety and depression

Jasmine Pineda talks about depression. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda has opened up once again about her battle with anxiety and depression and confessed that she sometimes feels like a fraud.

Jasmine recently made the admission on social media and explained her reasons for feeling that way.

The reality TV personality opened up to her followers after a workout session at the gym. Exercising and eating healthy are some of the ways that Jasmine tries to keep her anxiety and depression in check.

However, she noted there are some days when it gets very hard, despite putting on a brave face.

Jasmine Pineda feels like a fraud amid her battle with anxiety and depression

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star shared a video on Instagram and told her followers what has been going on.

Jasmine has been very honest about her mental health struggles, and she just explained why she sometimes feels like a fraud. The 35-year-old admitted that she often appears happy and positive on social media, but behind the smile, she feels the total opposite.

“I wasn’t sure about sharing this, but I feel like I should,” wrote Jasmine in her post.

In the video, Jasmine revealed that something “traumatic” happened in her childhood that she’s not yet ready to talk about, but that incident has continued to affect her mental health.

“It’s not a secret–and if it is, not anymore– that I’ve been struggling my whole life…” she admitted. “I am 35 years old now so it has been a long tough road.”

The TLC star said ‘”there are so many times” where she appears “so happy” but later noted, “I started to feel like a fraud.”

“Because I’ll be honest I have had like five days in a row in which all I do is go to the gym. I don’t do anything else..” Jasmine continued. “I just do it just to get out of the house. I’ve been crying every morning.”

Jasmine Pineda shares words of encouragement

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star got tearful as she continued to open up about her struggles with anxiety and depression. However, she also took the time to encourage others who are going through the same thing.

“If you are experiencing it, let me tell you, you’re not alone,” said Jasmine, who then reminded herself, “I have dealt with it so many times. I know that this is a down stage. I’m gonna get through this. I always do.”

As for how she gets through those tough moments, Jasmine said she talks to people who will listen and “will never judge you.”

She also suggested, “Find professional help, you don’t have to be struggling, just alone by yourself.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.