Jasmine Pineda shares throwback moments of her relationship with Gino Palazzolo

Throwback photos of moments from Gino and Jasmine’s relationship before meeting was shared by Jasmine with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans are catching their first glimpses of what Gino and Jasmine’s relationship is like in person, but Jasmine wanted to share what their online relationship was like before meeting.

Jasmine posted a series of pictures from her and Gino’s communications when their relationship was forming and during the build-up to their meeting.

Some intimate moments from the couple’s video chats were highlighted in the post that gave Before the 90 Days viewers a deeper look into the foundation of Gino and Jasmine’s connection.

Jasmine Pineda posted pictures from key moments in her relationship with Gino Palazzolo

Jasmine shared 10 different photos from her relationship with Gino before they ever applied to be on Before the 90 Days.

The pictures included a portrait Jasmine drew of Gino, a snapshot of Jasmine instructing Gino how to cook, a video message Gino sent her from her 34th birthday, a photo describing movie nights they would have, and a blurred out picture of Gino naked in his kitchen.

Jasmine also put a disclaimer at the end of the photos saying that they joined the show, not for fame or money, but to show the journey of their cross-cultural love that started at the beginning of the pandemic.

Jasmine shared a photo of herself with braces talking to Gino in video chat which points to some of the changes that Gino made possible.

Another photo in the series highlighted how Gino stayed up on the video call with her after she had an unknown surgery.

Jasmine included a photo depicting herself with braces. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Gino Palazzolo has paid for a lot of Jasmine Pienda’s physical enhancements

During an interview on Before the 90 Days, Gino admitted to paying for Jasmine’s lips, hair, teeth, facial treatments, and eyebrows. Contrary to belief by some critics, Jasmine already had her breasts augmented when she met Gino.

Gino never went into detail as to whether he pays for any other aspects of her lifestyle like rent or financial support for her two children.

Jasmine said that she lives with roommates in Panama City and that her two kids live with her mom in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jasmine said she teaches American literature as her profession.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.