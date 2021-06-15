Aniko and Aspen posing. Pic credit: @DarceySilva/Instagram

Darcey Silva is still one of the most talked-about stars of the franchise, thanks to her never-ending belief in true love and extreme fashion. Even though she failed at finding love abroad twice, TLC gave her and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, their own spin-off.

Thanks to Darcey and Stacey, viewers have gotten an up-close and personal look at the inner workings of Darcey’s family. TLC lovers are aware that half the twin dynamo has two teenage daughters, Aniko and Aspen, from a previous marriage.

Aniko and Aspen look like Darcey’s twin

At first, the two girls were just moody pre-teens, but they have blossomed to become House of Eleven’s models and a spitting image of their mother in the past year.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Darcey made sure to give her girls a shout-out on Instagram this week as she shared a photo of her two daughters posing next to one another. The TLC personality captioned the snap writing, “Aniko & Aspen! We love you! ❤️”

Darcey is living between California and Connecticut

Viewers are assuming she was referring to the royal ‘we’ that is her and her fiance, Georgi Rusev. Both Aniko and Aspen sported long blonde locks while they strutted their stuff in the California sun.

Aniko wore an orange tie-dye crop top with extremely short jeans. And her sister, Aspen, wore a pair of black micro shorts with a green cut-off tank top to pull the look together.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

90 Day Fiance fans were split down the middle

As per usual, fans and haters alike flocked to Darcey’s comment section. Those who were in support of the mother of two wrote, “Such lovely young ladies. Love watching them grow and mature into stunning, strong young women. ❤️🙌”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Another fan wrote, “Darcey, you have beautiful kids, ❤️❤️” But there were also those who felt uncomfortable with the photo of the young girls.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

A follower wrote, “She’d do anything for attention, including using her kids.” At the same time, another one added, “Girls. You really don’t need to stand like that….” Implying it was creepy to be close to your sister.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

As usual, Darcey took the feedback in stride and failed to rise to their taunts. Darcey has been heavily promoting her new fashion line and also revealed that the sisters would be back for Season 2 of Darcey and Stacey, which would also include showcasing her daughters.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.