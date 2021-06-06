Darcey Silva gets trashed by 90 Day Fiance fans over ‘dirty’ cleavage photo

Darcey Silva received harsh backlash for recent Instagram post. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva is receiving harsh backlash over her latest post to Instagram.

The controversial TLC star is no stranger to criticism, and for the most part, the mom of two seemingly manages to take it in stride. However, the newest wave of criticism comes with an additional layer of confusion from fans who are left wondering what exactly Darcey was looking to accomplish with the picture.

And although she’s known for her bold fashion choices, including the clothing sold by her House of Eleven brand co-owned with her sister Stacey Silva, the most recent upload doesn’t bode well for the brand either.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Darcey shares up close picture of her cleavage

In the Instagram post, Darcey opted to display her outfit only from her neck down to her waist while sitting down.

The pic features Darcey in a 3-piece red satin pantsuit. The top is a low-cut bralette covered only by an open blazer made from the same fabric.

And, in natural Darcey fashion, she’s paired the outfit with blinged out necklaces, long acrylic nails, and chunky rings on her fingers.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

The picture, which is clearly meant to be a sexy snap, managed to grab the attention of plenty of Darcey’s followers. However, many of them weren’t impressed with the post and called the star out for her cleavage.

Darcey captioned the post, “House of Eleven! Red hott Collection coming soon! [red lip emoji]”

The caption may have indicated what fans should be focusing on, however, the message seemed to be lost as fans were more distracted by the post than anything.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey’s racy Instagram post infuriates fans, has some calling her ‘nasty’

Fans quickly flooded Darcey’s post. Many came in support of the snap, including Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd and 90 Day Fiance alum Amira Lollysa.

“Love that outfit !! I need it,” Kelly commented.

Amira echoed the sentiments, writing, “I need!! [three flame emojis]”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

However, the comment section also ended up with fans pointing out that they took particular issue with Darcey’s cleavage. Many were specifically bothered by the possible discoloration seen in the picture.

“Gross. Looks like some black hair was shaved between those plastic boobs. Nasty!” wrote one follower.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Another wrote, “Girl you need to scrub in between your boobs.”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

The harsh comments just kept coming on the post.

“Put those dirty pillows away,” said one comment.

“You could be such a beautiful woman if you didn’t get dressed so revealing basically trashy,” wrote another.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Yet another fan pointed out that the discoloration could be from a fake tan.

“Wow that crusty self tanner isn’t looking so sexy,” the comment read.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

While the comments are harsh, there’s still plenty of love for the 90 Day Fiance star. And if fans have learned anything, it’s that Darcey won’t let these comments prevent her from sharing whatever she pleases on social media.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.