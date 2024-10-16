90 Day Fiance’s Anny Francisco shares bare baby bump video

Anny Francisco shared some insight into her third pregnancy when she posted a video of her third trimester on social media.

The video begins with Anny wearing a yellow dress and smiling at the camera while holding her baby bump.

The footage then cuts to her wearing pajamas, and several pregnancy-related phrases appear on-screen as she holds her bare baby bump.

“Back pain,” “leg cramps,” “crazy dreams,” “go pipi all day,” and “pelvic pain” are just some of the phrases used in the video.

The 35-year-old has been keeping her followers up to speed with the latest developments in her pregnancy, including a recent scare in which she thought she was going into pre-term labor.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Earlier this month, the TLC star admitted that she was “scared” at the prospect of pre-term labor as she was only 34 weeks into her pregnancy.

Thankfully, she followed up hours later and revealed that she had “too much Amniotic fluid” and was returning home because the baby was fine.

Welcome to 90 Day Fiance

Anny and her husband, Robert Springs, were introduced during 90 Day Fiance Season 7 in 2019.

Their relationship started when they met via Facebook, and things got more intense when they met in person.

The series charted Anny’s move from the Dominican Republic to Florida.

Anny and Robert have become one of the franchise’s longest-lasting couples, joining the likes of Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, and Andrei and Elizabeth Castravet.

Robert and Anny are already parents to one child, their daughter Brenda.

Sadly, their second child, son Adriel, died in 2022 at just seven months old.

Anny and Robert remain in the 90 Day Fiance universe

Despite no longer telling their story on the regular 90 Day Fiance shows Anny and Robert have been mainstays on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk over the last few years.

Their candid commentary on what their fellow TLC personalities have been up to on-screen has earned them a large following.

Robert broke the news of the couple expecting their third child together in June with an Instagram story featuring a photo of the pair at a beach on a movie screen in what looked like a theater.

Initially, there were questions about whether or not the photo was a throwback, but he quickly shut that buzz down to reveal the good news.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus at TLC. Stream Seasons 1-10 on Discovery+ and Max.