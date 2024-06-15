90 Day Fiance’s Anny Francisco and Robert Springs expecting another baby

Robert Springs and Anny Francisco are expanding their family once again!

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star Robert shared the exciting news ahead of the weekend.

Robert uploaded a photo to his Instagram Story using a template fashioned like a movie screen being viewed by a theater audience.

In the photo, Anny and Robert posed at the beach, both clad in pink.

Robert leaned down to plant a kiss on Anny’s midsection in the photo, and Anny held sonogram pictures in her hand with a big smile on her face.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Robert didn’t caption the photo, letting the image speak for itself, but it was quite evident that it was a subtle baby announcement.

And judging by the pair’s head-to-toe pink attire, we’re guessing it’s another girl for Robert and Anny.

Robert Springs confirms he and Anny Francisco have a baby on board

Robert confirmed that the news was current and not a throwback photo in his next slide.

Robert announced Anny’s pregnancy in a discreet way in his Instagram Story. Pic credit: @robert90days7/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fan account @90dayfianceupdate shared Robert’s Instagram Story slide in a post captioned, “Congrats to Robert and Anny!!! 👼 baby onboard!!!”

Robert captioned the top of the photo, “Thank you @90dayfianceupdate.”

Robert and Anny lost their son, Adriel, at 7 months old

This will be the third child for Robert and Anny. The couple is already parents to their first-born child, 4-year-old daughter Brenda Aaliyah, and tragically lost their second child, a son named Adriel Hassan, in 2022.

Adriel was only 7 months old when he lost his life due to a heart condition.

In April 2022, Anny shared a photo of a black ribbon in an Instagram post she captioned, “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel spring died, I am devastated and my family… life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.”

While this will be Anny’s third child with Robert, this pregnancy marks Robert’s eighth child. In addition to Brenda and Adriel, Robert shares five other children with multiple exes, including his son, Bryson, who lives with Robert and has appeared in the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Robert and Anny keep Adriel’s memory alive

Although little Adriel is no longer with Robert and Anny, they often pay tribute to their son.

In their 2023 family Christmas photos, Anny kept Adriel’s memory alive as she cradled a pillow featuring a photo of baby Adriel decked out in a Santa Claus outfit.

In another Instagram post, Anny paid tribute to little Adriel with a carousel of photos and videos.

In the caption, Anny expressed that she “never imagined” she’d lose her son so soon and said she thinks of him every day of her life.

“I hope to see you again and hug you so beautiful my fatty,” Anny wrote in the accompanying caption. “Mum loves you and you are always on my mind..”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.