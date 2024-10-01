90 Day Fiance’s Anny Francisco hospitalized for premature contractions: ‘I’m scared’

Anny Francisco had quite the health scare.

The 90 Day Fiance star is pregnant with her and Robert Springs’ third child.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Robert announced the happy news in June.

Anny isn’t due for another six weeks, but the Dominican Republic native began experiencing premature contractions.

Anny went to the hospital to be examined and shared photos on Instagram to keep her 529,000 followers in the loop.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She announced that she was possibly going into pre-term labor, as shared in a photo uploaded by @90dayfianceupdate on Instagram.

Anny admits she’s ‘scared’ as she begins having premature contractions

In the pic, Anny lay on her side and rested a pair of white baby booties on her baby bump.

In her accompanying caption, Anny wrote, “I wake up contraction and I only 34 week.”

“I’m scared,” Anny added.

90 Day Fiance fans and cast send prayers and well wishes Anny’s way

Anny’s fans flocked to the comments to wish her well. Many also shared their stories of giving birth before the 40-week mark.

“My son was born at 34 weeks,” wrote @kellyjo9876. “It will be okay!”

Anny’s fellow 90 Day Fiance castmate, Betty Gibbs, offered her prayers and added that her son, Brandon Gibbs, was a preemie born at 34 weeks gestation and came home after a short stay in the PICU.

“Hopefully they’re just Braxton Hicks contractions,” Betty added.

Pic credit: @90dayfianceupate/Instagram

Others offered Anny prayers for a safe outcome, and some shared having babies at 33 and 34 weeks gestation, noting it’s a “little” early but not “dangerously” early for a baby to be born.

Anny shares an update from the hospital

On Monday, Anny updated her fans further with another photo, this time taken from the hospital.

Although briefly hospitalized, Anny revealed that everything looks okay with herself and her baby.

Anny shared a picture of the gurney she was in, revealing she was hooked up to multiple monitors, including a tocodynamometer measuring the frequency, length, and strength of contractions in pregnant women.

Anny shared a photo of her baby bump hooked up to monitors in the hospital. credit: @anny_dr02/Instagram

As it turned out, Anny and her baby were okay and were discharged from the hospital.

As she explained, “Baby is ok.”

“I just have too much Amniotic fluid,” she added. “We go back home.”

Robert and Anny are already parents to one child, their daughter Brenda, and lost their second child, son Adriel, in 2022 at just seven months old.

Robert’s son, Brayden, whom he shares with his ex, also lives with the couple.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.