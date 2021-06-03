90 Day Fiance: Yolanda Leak posts pictures with her new younger man

Yolanda just posted pictures to Instagram with her new man and he looks much younger Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day star Yolanda Leak is off the market again as she posted pictures with her new, much younger-looking boyfriend.

Since being catfished on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, Yolanda dated and got engaged to another high-profile reality TV star, Josh Seiter, who appeared on The Bachelor.

Her new beau, who has the Instagram handle @johnnywhambam, is a tall and handsome younger man who Yolanda has now posted two photos of. She even went so far as to start their own hashtag, #Jolanda.

Yolanda seems smitten as she added captions to her pictures to make it seem like the pair are already in love.

It is already a good sign that Yolanda’s new man doesn’t appear to have anything to do with reality TV and that he is here in the United States because her last two overly dramatic relationships did not go well for her.

Who is Yolanda’s new man?

52-year-old Yolanda’s new man, Johnny, looks like he’s in his 30’s and does not list his last name on Instagram. He has his page categorized as “Art” and lists the names of different martial arts practices. He claims to be a two-time North American champion.

Johnny also has BET and Fox Sports listed in his bio with the camera emoji next to it pointing to the fact he may do something in film for those networks.

Yolanda’s captions for the happy photos said, “Hot Date with my Boo!!” and, “Swimming in a sea of (heart emoji).”

Will Yolanda appear in the 90 Day Fiance franchise again?

90 Day Fiance fans were not all that fond of the catfish storyline that Before the 90 Days presented. It was the first and last of its kind within the franchise so far. Yolanda did still garner a lot of support from 90 Day fans during her time on the show.

Yolanda took her 90 Day Fiance fame another route when she got with her equally famous reality TV ex Josh Seiter, which many people thought was for clout.

Now that Yolanda is in a relationship, her chances of being on 90 Day: The Single Life are over, although it’s possible she could be profiled for either 90 Day Diaries or perhaps 90 Day Bares All. She did have a cameo in B90 Strikes Back while she was looking for love again.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.