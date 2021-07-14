90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya’s pictures have been found by web sleuths on a possible solicitation page

Photos of Yara have been found on a possible solicitation site, and it may be news to Yara. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance web sleuths have uncovered pictures of Yara on a possible Ukrainian solicitation site from 2017 and 2018. These photos could be on the Instagram page unbeknownst to Yara, who has no past of being involved in that world.

The Instagram page, @it_girl_beautiful, may not look outwardly like a solicitation site but a deeper dig and a look at the stories on the page make it seem suspicious.

The page shows half-naked Eastern European women with their Instagram handles in the captions, but the bio for the page is, “For cooperation, PR, advertising and commercial offers, write in DIRECT.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Yara has many photos on the site from 2017-2018, where the page drops her Instagram handle in the caption. It could be that her public pictures made their way onto the page without her knowledge. There is no proof that it was intentional on Yara’s part to have her photos posted on the page.

Yara Zaya’s pictures are on a possible solicitation site

The possible solicitation page for Ukrainian women features many different girls with their personal Instagram handles in captions. Some women are dressed tastefully while others are scantily clad, but it is the Instagram stories that make this page questionable.

The page has over 136k followers and doesn’t seem to be promoting anything PR or advertising related as it boasts in its bio.

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90daytrollin, received the information that Yara’s images appear on the page from someone else who noticed them from posts in 2017 and 2018.

The fan account posted eight photos of Yara from the dubious page along with the caption, “So Yara is on this page where they solicit woman… wonder if she knows her pictures are still out there…”

Yara Zaya has gotten a lot of negative attention lately

On Happily Ever After?, the selfish and rude parts of Yara’s personality have been highlighted and have been giving more and more reasons for her supporters to jump from Team Yara.

Viewers are annoyed by her constant complaining, unthankfulness towards help, and criticism of the help she does get.

Yara’s clothing business practices have also landed her in hot water after it came out that she upsells clothing from cheap online retailers and rebrands them as her own.

When Yara tried to defend claims that she makes all the clothes on her site, more proof came out that Yara does not make the clothes.

Viewers will have to continue watching the rest of Happily Ever After? this season to find out what other disrespectful things Yara will do.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.