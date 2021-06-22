Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

90 Day Fiance critics are mad at Yara for her contradictory complaints


Yara
Yara upset 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After viewers with her complaints and whining on the latest episode. Pic credit TLC

90 Day Fiance critics expressed their frustrations about Yara’s whining and complaining after watching her behavior on the last episode of Happily Ever After.

In the wake of the way Yara treated Gwen and then her coronavirus diagnosis, viewers shared their annoyances about Yara’s personality and the the way she always contradicts herself.

An Instagram post on a 90 Day fan page sparked this conversation about Yara’s contradictory nature and whiny tendencies.

90 Day Fiance critics aired their bad feelings about Yara

Yara really upset 90 Day Fiance fans this week on Happily Ever After? with her attitude towards Gwen, the handling of her COVID-19 diagnosis, and her complaints.

monsterscriticsreality

888 2,234

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, exclusives, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

The Jersey streets are talkin'! And the word is that there is a casting shake-up with buzz that...

View

Jun 22

5 0
Open
The Jersey streets are talkin'! And the word is that there is a casting shake-up with buzz that Traci Lynn Johnson, wife of former NFL player Tiki Barber, might be joining the cast for Season 12!⁠ ⁠ The U.S. Sun reported that Traci was spotted at Margaret Joseph’s Pride party in early June, looking very friendly with other members of the cast.⁠ ⁠ Sources suggest that the potential new Housewife is “being tested out to see how she fits in with the other women, she’s been filming scenes,” which will likely appear in Season 12.⁠ ⁠ Catch more details - including Traci and Tiki's scandalous background - at our #linkinbio! Would you want to see Traci join the RHONJ cast? ⁠ ⁠ (📸: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide)⁠ ---------------⁠ #rhonj #therealhousewives #realhousewives #housewives #therealhousewivesofnewjersey #realhousewivesofnewjersey #newjersey #tracilynnjohnson #tikibarber #castingshakeup #newcasting #bravo #bravotv #bravoholics #bravolebrity #bravocon #rumormill #housewivesrumors #margaretjoseph

The Jersey streets are talkin'! And the word is that there is a casting shake-up with buzz that Traci Lynn Johnson, wife of former NFL player Tiki Barber, might be joining the cast for Season 12!⁠

The U.S. Sun reported that Traci was spotted at Margaret Joseph’s Pride party in early June, looking very friendly with other members of the cast.⁠

Sources suggest that the potential new Housewife is “being tested out to see how she fits in with the other women, she’s been filming scenes,” which will likely appear in Season 12.⁠

Catch more details - including Traci and Tiki's scandalous background - at our #linkinbio! Would you want to see Traci join the RHONJ cast? ⁠

(📸: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide)⁠
---------------⁠
#rhonj #therealhousewives #realhousewives #housewives #therealhousewivesofnewjersey #realhousewivesofnewjersey #newjersey #tracilynnjohnson #tikibarber #castingshakeup #newcasting #bravo #bravotv #bravoholics #bravolebrity #bravocon #rumormill #housewivesrumors #margaretjoseph ...

5 0

90 Day critics on Instagram responded to an Instagram post from @90daytrollin with a still photo of Yara saying, “I get scared so much for her” and the caption from @90daytrollin saying, “But not scared enough to quarantine by yourself 🙄 she should have quarantined by herself and let Gwen take care of the baby..”

Critics in the comments really dug into Yara for the way she acted this week.

One person even said, “She’s starting to get up to the level of Angela and Natalie in the hateable department. One second she’s saying she’s independent and is insulting Gwen for trying to help her. And then the next she’s complaining that she can’t do anything for herself and it’s not fair. “

Another critic expressed their anger towards Yara when they said, “She really pissed me off this episode. The nonstop complaints made me wanna scream!!! And don’t call yourself independent and then complain about how nobody is helping you!!!”

90 Day Fiance fans attacked Yara in the comments of an Instagram post. Pic credit: @90daytrollin/Instagram

Other people in the comments complained about similar things but made different points.

One commenter said, “Jovi is providing [an] amazing life for her and she’s always whining. I want to gauge my eyes out and rip my ears out each time I see and hear this one complain.”

Another upset viewer said, “Yara makes no sense! She just don’t like being under anybody’s thumb, She should have never went back to New Orleans in the middle of a pandemic. I kind of don’t feel sorry for her getting sick…And then the balls of her wanting Jovi to just drop what he’s doing and rush home to take care of her.”

90 Day viewers continued to voice their concerns. Pic credit: @90daytrollin/Instagram

Yara will have the same complaints for the rest of the Happily Ever After? season

As Yara and Jovi’s storyline as new parents unfold, the challenged they face have been highlighted.

Yara has complained a lot already this season about Jovi’s work, taking care of the baby alone, having help with the baby, and New Orleans, so she will probably continue for the rest of the season.

Maybe there will be a few surprises Jovi and Yara will throw at the 90 Day audience this season, viewers will have to continue watching to find out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x