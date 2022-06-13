90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya trolls Jovi Dufren in video about her ultimate crush

Jovi Dufren got trolled by his 90 Day Fiance wife, Yara Zaya, in a video detailing her crush. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya revealed who her childhood crush was and, in doing so, trolled her husband, Jovi.

Yara drew attention to a famous soccer player when displaying who her childhood crush was and then panned to an unflattering shot of Jovi to depict who she ended up with.

The caption of Yara’s post may have saved her from totally bashing her husband because she remarked that Jovi was a good person and father.

Jovi and Yara appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance and Season 6 of Happily Ever After? where their tumultuous relationship and life as new parents were documented. Since then, they have appeared on different spinoffs, including 90 Day Diaries and Pillow Talk.

Yara Zaya dragged Jovi Dufren in a post about her crush

Yara posted a video on Instagram that prompted, “Show your childhood crush & then the person you ended up with.”

The video showed several pictures of radiant soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, including shots with Ronaldo’s shirt off.

Yara then showed a video of Jovi laying in bed with his shirt off as he kicked at her and smiled.

In the caption, Yara wrote, “But he’s a good person and the best daddy.”

Jovi Dufren revealed if he and Yara Zaya would still be together if they didn’t get pregnant

Jovi did a Q& A with 90 Day Fiance fans on Instagram and was asked a pointed question about his relationship with Yara. He was asked whether he and Yara would still be together if they had not gotten pregnant.

Jovi stated that they probably would have gotten married but most likely would not have stayed together. He gave reason for his viewpoint by saying that he and Yara had a lot of issues early on in their marriage.

Jovi used a picture of Mylah as the background of his answer and declared his love for their daughter. But 90 Day Fiance fans now know that Jovi and Yara probably wouldn’t be together if not for their child.

Since Jovi and Yara have become franchise stars, fans may continue to see them in upcoming seasons or spinoffs to keep up with their lives.

Both are also very active on social media, so it is not hard to get a sense of what they are up to there.

