Jovi Dufren reveals if he would still be with Yara Zaya if they didn’t have a child

Jovi Dufren gave an honest answer to a 90 Day Fiance fan who asked him if he would still be his now-wife Yara Zaya if she hadn’t gotten pregnant during their 90 days.

In his response, Jovi cited that their daughter Mylah is what pulled them together. He stated that he had given that question a lot of thought and had a surprising answer.

Jovi said he thought he and Yara would have still gotten married if they hadn’t gotten pregnant, but he didn’t think they would have stayed together.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched Jovi and Yara’s journey on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Season 6 of Happily Ever After?. Since then, the alumni couple has appeared on Pillow Talk, 90 Day Diaries, and Yara has appeared on 90 Day Bares All.

Jovi Dufren reveals whether he would still be with Yara Zaya if they didn’t get pregnant

Jovi used his Instagram stories to do a Q&A with 90 Day Fiance fans.

He was asked a question that read, “But do you think that if Yara wasn’t pregnant you would have still gotten married?”

Jovi replied, “Honestly, I’ve thought about that a lot. I think more likely that we wouldn’t have stayed together.”

Jovi explained, “The beginning of our marriage was very hard but Mylah pulled us together. But I think we would have still gotten married anyway.”

He finished his thought by saying, “But so happy to have this little angel.”

The photo Jovi used to depict his answer was a picture of Mylah looking sassy in sunglasses.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya have done a lot of traveling together

Jovi works in underwater robotics and travels very often for work. His schedule can bring him away from home for a month or more at a time, followed by that same amount of time off work.

With that said, Jovi took his off time as an opportunity to get a lot of traveling done.

He and Yara met online and for the first time in person in Budapest. The pair have traveled a lot together, and Jovi loves to share travel stories and even some surprising details about his and Yara’s time on vacation.

