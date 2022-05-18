90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya told to sell her designer bags after requesting help for Ukrainian refugees

Yara Zaya faces backlash over donation requests. Pic credit: YaraZaya/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya tried to do a good deed for two Ukrainian refugees but that may have backfired.

She recently shared a post on social media showing two women who fled Ukraine and are now in the U.S but need financial help. So Yara asked her followers to donate.

However, someone promptly retorted that she should sell her designer bags and donate to the women instead of asking for help.

The 26-year-old shared a screenshot of the message and clapped back at the misinformed commenter who also claimed that the refugees were already being provided for.

Yara told to sell her designer bags after requesting help for Ukrainian refugees

The 90 Day Fiance star has a penchant for the finer things in life and she often showcases her designer items on social media.

So when she asked her followers to donate money to two Ukrainian women who recently fled the war-torn country, she got backlash.

During a day out, Yara met the two women and later shared a video on her Instagram Story asking people to help them start a new life in the U.S.

“Please help them. It’s not their fault that they are in this situation,” she wrote.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara also shared the links for her followers to donate but some people were not happy with the request.

“How about you sell one of your designer bags and help your people then,” retorted one Instagram user. “Since you like to put on this image to impress others that you are rich with your fancy bags and vacays.”

Yara Zaya claps back at criticism over donation request

Yara shared a screenshot of the message and rebuffed claims made by the commenter that the “Refugees get enough help and everything is provided for them for free here anyway.”

First, the 90 day Fiance star clapped back at the comment about her designer bags and remarked, “Why is everyone so worried about my bags? I can buy bags and help others, but like I said I can’t help everyone.”

“These people were running from bombs, do you know how this feels,” added Yara– who recently admitted that she experienced hair loss and ill nerves due to the war in her home country.

She also that the women had not received anything free from the U.S despite the claim made by the commenter.

“They have not yet received stuff for free from the U.S as you say,” added Yara.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

In another message, she explained again why she posted the donation request.

“There are a lot of people who need help now, but I can’t help everyone,” noted Yara. “That’s why I post it here for you too.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.