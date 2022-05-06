90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya says she experienced hair loss, became ‘ill due to nerves’ amid war in Ukraine

Yara Zaya talked to 90 Day Fiance fans about becoming ill and having other symptoms due to the war in Ukraine. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya opened up to fans on social media about the bad things that have been happening to her physically as a result of the war in her home country of Ukraine.

During a Q&A on Instagram, Yara answered a follower’s question about how she has been staying positive amid her country’s invasion.

Yara responded by revealing that her nerves have caused her to become ill and that she’s been experiencing hair loss and shaky hands.

The one thing Yara mentioned that has caused her to continue on and fight through the pain is her daughter Mylah.

Yara and her now-husband Jovi Dufren were introduced on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. They have also been featured on Happily Ever After?, Pillow Talk, 90 Day Diaries, and Yara made a virtual appearance on 90 Day Bares All.

Yara Zaya talked about becoming ‘ill due to nerves’ amid the war in Ukraine

On Instagram, Yara did a Q&A with fans and fielded one question that asked, “How do you stay positive even though your country has been invaded?”

To which Yara replied, “After I became ill due to my nerves and now my hair is falling out terribly and my hands are shaking, I realized that I need to live on.”

Yara then made the point, “I have a child and she deserves to see her mother happy!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Yara told 90 Day Fiance fans what she’s been going through amid the war in Ukraine. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

This was the first time Yara opened up about having severe physical symptoms regarding her feelings about the war in Ukraine.

Yara Zaya said she wished she could fight for Ukraine

When the war in Ukraine first broke out, Yara said that she wished she could take a backpack and fly home to help fight for her country.

Other 90 Day Fiance cast members who have voiced similar notions include Before the 90 Days stars David Murphey and Tom Brooks, although Tom deleted his proactive post shortly after making it.

On the other side of the war, Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance cast member and Russian native Sasha Larin, has taken a pro-Russian stance from the beginning. Sasha went so far as to say that Russia’s actions were justified, and anyone who thought otherwise was an “idiot.”

Sasha’s American wife Emily has since moved back to America from Russia without Sasha and also brought their son David.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.