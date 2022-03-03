Tom Brooks says he is willing to take up arms for Ukraine, 90 Day Fiance critics are skeptical

Tom Brooks revealed that he would take up arms for Ukraine but 90 Day Fiance viewers are not convinced. Pic credit: TLC

In a since-deleted post on his Instagram, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Tom Brooks said that he would be willing to personally fight for Ukraine in their war against Russia.

When pressed by a 90 Day critic in the comments, he doubled down on his position and 90 Day Fiance viewers have been both skeptical and critical on social media about it.

In Tom’s revelation, he quoted Napoleon Bonaparte, tagged Ukraine’s president’s Instagram, and asked how he could volunteer to fight.

Tom Brooks divulged that he would personally fight for Ukraine

Tom briefly shared a post on his Instagram before deleting it that featured a picture of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone.

In his caption, Tom wrote, “Napoleon said, ‘Victory is always possible for the person who refuses to stop fighting.’ @zelenskiy_official I’m willing to get in the ring and fight for what’s right. How to I volunteer?”

A 90 Day fan page was able to capture Tom’s post and reshared it with the added caption, “Tom’s now deleted post, offering to take up arms for Ukraine. Tom WOULD NEVER go to war, he’s too busy with his MLM scams and his designer shoes. Not fooling anyone Tommy boy.”

Tom Brooks got roasted by 90 Day Fiance critics for his post about fighting for Ukraine

The comments section of the reshared post included a barrage of harsh criticism towards Tom who has not always had a warm reputation among the majority of 90 Day viewers.

One hater summarized, “Let’s face it..he HAS to bring attention to himself..if he didn’t we’d forget all about him because he truly is Forgettable! Just go away Tom..nobody is impressed!”

While another remarked in all capital letters, “Wooooooow STFD TOM.”

Another person brought up Tom’s dance skills in relation to how he could help in the war by saying, “Tom tango-ing up to the front lines….” Tom’s dancing was brought up again in the comments by someone else.

There were calls to send Tom ASAP as well as mention that he made the post for clout and attention.

It looks like Tom’s post did not go over well, which may have contributed to his decision to delete it, but not before 90 Day critics could commemorate it.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.