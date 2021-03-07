90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya follows in Darcey Silva’s footsteps – launches own clothing line

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya launches her own clothing line. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is cashing in on her reality TV fame. The wife of Jovi Dufren appears to have made good use of her exposure on the show by starting her own business.

Yara is one of the many cast members who have ventured out of the TLC realm and started their own businesses. It seems the reality star took a page out of Darcey Silva’s book as she launched her clothing line.

90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya launches own clothing line

Yara Zaya continues to wow many 90 Day Fiance fans with her sense of style. The Ukrainian beauty often shares photos and videos of herself looking quite chic.

The reality star knows how to carry herself with confidence, especially with her fashion. Now, it seems Yara is eager to share her style with her fans by launching her very own clothing line.

The 90 Day Fiance star recently started her online shop, which offers clothing that is inspired by her. Most of the pieces she sells on her site were featured on her social media and were a big hit with her followers.

Yara even modeled the outfits in her store, showing off her inner fashionista. She’s clearly very passionate about her new business, trying to be hands-on as much as possible.

Yara inspired by Darcey and Stacey Silva?

It seems Yara Zaya was inspired by fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member Darcey Silva. The future wife of Georgi Rusev is known for her fashion, often flaunting her style on social media.

Darcey also has her own fashion line with her twin sister, Stacey Silva. The TLC siblings own House of Eleven, which offers clothes, jewelry, and other accessories.

Yara doing her thing in the fashion world is somewhat interesting to see.

Other cast members resorted to gigs like OnlyFans, where they earn money by sharing racy content online. While it’s true that Yara has what it takes to also make it big on such a platform, she opted to take a more wholesome approach.

Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that she’s already a mother, likely setting a good for her daughter.

90 Day Fiance: Is Yara a protective mother?

It looks like motherhood really changed Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren for the best. The 90 Day Fiance couple appears to have their priorities straight now that they’re a family of three.

Jovi and Yara have yet officially to introduce their baby to their followers. Keeping the baby away from the spotlight seems like a smart move from the couple.

After all, the online world can be cruel at times, even to innocent kids.

Still, 90 Day Fiance fans want to see Jovi and Yara’s daughter on their Instagram pages. They may post more about her once the current season of the show concludes.

For now, fans can watch Jovi and Yara’s journey to married life in the episodes to come.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.