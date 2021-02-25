90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya embraces motherhood, wants more kids with Jovi Dufren

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya reveals she wants more kids. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya seems to embrace her new role as a mother. By now, avid fans of the show have heard that Jovi Dufren’s Ukrainian fiancee already gave birth to their first child. However, the couple has yet to officially introduce their baby daughter to the world.

Still, that doesn’t stop Yara from enjoying her time as a new mom. The reality star appears to love being a parent, so much so that she’s now showing interest in having more kids in the future.

90 Day Fiance: Yara Zaya enjoys being a mom

It looks like motherhood has changed Yara Zaya for the better. The 90 Day Fiance star recently revealed she wants to have more kids in the future.

In a recent Instagram post, Yara revealed his plans to expand her family even more. In response to a fan’s question, the reality star said she wants to have a total of three kids — two girls and one boy.

The 90 Day Fiance star seems to set her priorities straight now that she and Jovi already have a baby. The couple also appears to set aside their partying ways as they focus their attention on their child.

Yara and Jovi, who both love traveling, now have a new travel buddy. The couple seems to introduce their daughter to their lifestyle at such a young age. Recently, the three were spotted out and about on a family outing. Jovi was photographed with his daughter on his lap as Yara adorably doted on her. It was the first time the family of three was seen in public.

Yara sticks with Jovi Dufren despite differences

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren seem to be going strong despite the challenges in their relationship. In an episode of 90 Day Fiance, the couple celebrated their engagement.

The show has yet to reveal whether or not the two ended up tying the knot but rumor has it that they already have. There were claims that the couple got married on February 14, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, they have to confirm such claims. For now, fans will just have to wait and see how things play out for the two.

90 Day Fiance: Yara’s reality TV fame continues

Meanwhile, Yara Zaya continues to enjoy her fifteen minutes of fame. The 90 Day Fiance star appears to embrace her status as a reality TV star as seen on her social media updates.

Yara often shares photos of herself looking fashionable as she enjoys her celeb-like lifestyle. She’s also quickly gaining a lot of followers, thanks to her style and personality. It wouldn’t be surprising to see her do a spinoff with Jovi Dufren in the future.

