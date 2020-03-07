90 Day Fiance: Williams deletes Instagram after airport flub, Yolanda calls it a ‘misunderstanding’

90 Day Fiance fans are still trying to figure out if Yolanda is really as gullible as she acts on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days or if this is all an act.
After all, Williams is clearly a catfish and anyone can see that from a mile away.
Last week on Before the 90 Days, we saw Yolanda and her daughter try to pin Williams down about her upcoming trip to England. When Yolanda asked what airport to fly into, he told her London at first, and then, when she asked why not Manchester, he went with that but named an airport that doesn’t even exist.
That came after Yolanda tried to call Williams, who was quick to get off the phone and then text message her. When she tried to call him back, he did not pick up.
More shady behavior from Williams
In a preview for the next episode of Before the 90 Days, Yolanda is still trying to plan her trip, but now, she can’t even get ahold of Williams.
After nearly getting caught in a catfish scam with the airport flub, it seems Williams is ready to cut his losses but Yolanda isn’t.
“Williams suddenly stopped contacting me,” Yolanda said in the new sneak peek.
“He deleted his whole Instagram account,” she reveals while holding her phone out to show the missing account.
Ever the optimist, Yolanda tells the camera, “I’m hoping it’s just a big misunderstanding.”
But is it?
Great Expectations | 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days
No more screens! 💋Is the spark alive IRL? #90DayFiance
Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Thursday, March 5, 2020
As Season 4 of Before the 90 Days began, viewers started digging into Yolanda’s background and it was quickly revealed that Williams definitely wasn’t that hunk in the photos he was sending her.
Instead, it was found out that the pictures belong to a male model and that he wasn’t even aware they were being used to catfish Yolanda or being featured on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off.
Will we find out who Williams really is?
So far, 90 Day Fiance fans know exactly who Williams is not, but will we find out who is behind the catfish account? That’s the big question right now.
Many believed that the man faking Yolanda out was found already, but it turns out that she was talking to more than one man at a time.
Just days ago, a Nigerian man by the name of Uche came forward with his side of the Yolanda story. He told The Fraudcast host Frauded By TLC that he was not a scammer and is not Williams but that he’s aware of the other man Yolanda was speaking with. He even said that he tried to warn Yolanda about it!
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.
Latest posts by Shaunee Flowers (see all)
- 90 Day Fiance: Williams deletes Instagram after airport flub, Yolanda calls it a ‘misunderstanding’ - 7th March 2020
- Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith still together — 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way stars reunited in South Africa - 6th March 2020
- Before the 90 Days: Darcey Silva tells daughters Aniko and Aspen that Tom Brooks is coming to NYC - 5th March 2020
Leave a Reply