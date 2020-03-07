90 Day Fiance: Williams deletes Instagram after airport flub, Yolanda calls it a ‘misunderstanding’

90 Day Fiance fans are still trying to figure out if Yolanda is really as gullible as she acts on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days or if this is all an act.

After all, Williams is clearly a catfish and anyone can see that from a mile away.

Last week on Before the 90 Days, we saw Yolanda and her daughter try to pin Williams down about her upcoming trip to England. When Yolanda asked what airport to fly into, he told her London at first, and then, when she asked why not Manchester, he went with that but named an airport that doesn’t even exist.

That came after Yolanda tried to call Williams, who was quick to get off the phone and then text message her. When she tried to call him back, he did not pick up.

More shady behavior from Williams

In a preview for the next episode of Before the 90 Days, Yolanda is still trying to plan her trip, but now, she can’t even get ahold of Williams.

After nearly getting caught in a catfish scam with the airport flub, it seems Williams is ready to cut his losses but Yolanda isn’t.

“Williams suddenly stopped contacting me,” Yolanda said in the new sneak peek.

“He deleted his whole Instagram account,” she reveals while holding her phone out to show the missing account.

Ever the optimist, Yolanda tells the camera, “I’m hoping it’s just a big misunderstanding.”

But is it?

As Season 4 of Before the 90 Days began, viewers started digging into Yolanda’s background and it was quickly revealed that Williams definitely wasn’t that hunk in the photos he was sending her.

Instead, it was found out that the pictures belong to a male model and that he wasn’t even aware they were being used to catfish Yolanda or being featured on the 90 Day Fiance spin-off.

Will we find out who Williams really is?

So far, 90 Day Fiance fans know exactly who Williams is not, but will we find out who is behind the catfish account? That’s the big question right now.

Many believed that the man faking Yolanda out was found already, but it turns out that she was talking to more than one man at a time.

Just days ago, a Nigerian man by the name of Uche came forward with his side of the Yolanda story. He told The Fraudcast host Frauded By TLC that he was not a scammer and is not Williams but that he’s aware of the other man Yolanda was speaking with. He even said that he tried to warn Yolanda about it!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.