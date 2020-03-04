Yolanda on Before the 90 Days isn’t so gullible after all — Other man speaks out about Williams catfish situation, wants to clear his name

Everyone seems to love Yolanda from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and they are cheering for her to figure out that Williams.

But is it possible that she already knew that all along and now, she’s the one playing us?

There’s another guy in the picture and he claims Yolanda was chatting with both men at the same time and now, as 90 Day Fiance fans dig for clues about who Williams might be, he wants everyone to know that it’s definitely not him!

Yolanda’s two men

As 90 Day Fiance fans know, once we get a hold of the cast for a new season or spinoff, a handful of fanatics will start digging up any and all information about them in hopes of finding something surprising.

In the case of Yolanda, the big surprise is that she’s been chatting on Instagram with two different men and both of them seem to be from Nigeria.

The first one, as seen in the image below, is Uche, the man who wants to clear his name and make sure everyone knows he’s not a scammer. The other is very likely “Williams,” the man Yolanda talks about on Before the 90 Days.

Uche spills the beans on Yolanda

Ever since Before the 90 Days began and fans started digging into the backgrounds of the cast, Uche has been in contact with a few bloggers as he tries to sort things out too. He claims to have been speaking with Yolanda before filming for the show began and has even shown receipts to prove as much.

Uche claims that there have been accusations waged against him that he is a scammer and he wants to make it absolutely clear that he is NOT Williams and that he is not scamming anyone. By the way he tells it, Uche was just some guy that was chatting it up with Yolanda and got caught up in this reality TV craziness.

He’s even complained to Yolanda about accusations that he was scamming and she essentially told him to man up. She also told him about Before the 90 Days, saying “You are gonna be HELLA surprised when u see the show….like this secret below….”

These messages aren’t in order and there are a few of them but this is an example of the proof Uche shared that he did, in fact, speak with Yolanda regularly and that he told her the truth about himself.

There is also quite a bit of information about Williams int here too — like the fact that he’s not happy Yolanda is doing the show.

It’s also been revealed that the show offered to fly him out but don’t be surprised if that doesn’t happen. As Uche says in the messages, it’s pretty clear that Williams is a scammer.

Is Yolanda scamming us?

But the bigger question here is what is up with Yolanda?

When first introduced on Before the 90 Days, Yolanda came across as a sweet grieving woman who had lost a lot of weight and was just trying to take her life back.

She talked about losing the father of her children after 30 years together and we all felt for her. Then we learned that the man she was missing so badly spent most of his life ripping off jewelry stories.

Now, we’re learning that not only does she know something is up with Williams but that he might not be Williams after all. Is he Marvin Williams? Did she know that? And why is she talking to that guy and Uche too?

So many questions surround this entire Yolanda drama and eventually, the truth will come out. After all, The Fraudcast hosts The Hanekawa and Frauded by TLC are on the case and they want to figure out the truth for all of us.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.