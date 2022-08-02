90 Day Fiance viewers weigh in on Ariela and Biniyam’s wedding looks

A poll reveals how 90 Day Fiance viewers feel about Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre’s wedding looks. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre tied the knot during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, and they did so in bold outfits.

Ariela, who has historically been antagonized by 90 Day critics for her changed appearance over the years, wore a plunging long-sleeved wedding gown.

Meanwhile, Biniyam donned a flamboyantly patterned black and gold suit jacket.

A popular 90 Day fan page asked 90 Day viewers what they thought of Ariela and Biniyam’s wedding looks and gave four options ranging from liking their outfits individually to as a whole.

Surprisingly, based on viewers’ general disdain for Ariela, fans were supportive of both their wedding styles.

90 Day Fiance viewers first watched Ariela and Biniyam on Seasons 2 and 3 of The Other Way, where their journey into parenthood in Ethiopia was highlighted.

The pair crossed over onto Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance after Bini’s K-1 visa was approved amid their ongoing relationship struggles.

90 Day Fiance fans weighed in on Airela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre’s wedding looks

During Ariela and Biniyam’s wedding, they both wore unique and detailed outfits that could have gone either way in viewers’ opinions.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

To gauge how the 90 Day audience was feeling about their wedding styles, a fan page on Instagram made a poll that asked, “Ari and Bini’s wedding look.”

Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

The choices in the poll were, “Love Ari’s dress, dislike Bini’s look, Love Bini’s look dislike Ari’s, Love both Ari and Bini’s, they match fabulously,” and lastly, “Dislike both.”

One of the answers was a clear front-runner and showed that fans enjoyed their wedding style as a whole.

40% of voters said they loved both Ari and Bini’s looks.

29% of voters said they disliked both, and 20% said they liked Bini’s look but disliked Ari’s.

Ariela Weinberg had an unhinged moment this 90 Day Fiance season

When Ariela went to pick up Biniyam from his MMA gym where he was training, she became unhinged when she saw that Biniyam was sparring with a female.

Not only did she unleash and question Biniyam’s partner, but she also laid into Biniyam for omitting the information and contributing to his perceived pattern of lies.

Biniyam felt embarrassed, and his sparring partner and coach both vocalized that Ariela’s behavior was inappropriate.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.