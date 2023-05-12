90 Day Fiance viewers think Kris Foster might be an addict — Here’s why

Is Kris Foster a drug addict? There seems to be an abundance of mounting evidence to support claims being made by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers that she is.

Red flags have surrounded Kris and her wife, Jeymi Noguera, all season on The Other Way, and they are arguably one of the least compatible couples on the show.

Kris has repeatedly sent mixed signals to Jeymi about her intentions and doesn’t seem to follow through with many of her plans. For instance, the plan to open a food truck never came to fruition.

In addition, Kris had to return to the U.S. shortly after arriving in Colombia. Once back in The States, Kris stopped paying their rent despite working various odd jobs.

Some of Kris’ behavior has led 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers to believe she may be abusing drugs. Shortly after she arrived in Colombia, Kris visited the pharmacy to get pain medication for her neck and back injuries.

Kris has gone MIA for weeks and months at a time, and despite complaining of neck and back pain, she has yet to undergo surgery, and yet she is able to complete manual jobs to make money.

And, although Kris claimed she had enough money to get her through two months in Colombia, she complained of being hard up for money — another inconsistency in her storytelling.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers list reasons why they believe Kris Foster is a drug addict

Taking all of this into consideration, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have been expressing their doubts all over social media. On Twitter, viewers shared why they feel Kris is a drug fiend.

One such viewer felt as though Kris is in withdrawal, explaining her erratic behavior.

“Kris Foster is clearly withdrawing from some kind of opiate whether it be Hydrocorone or heroin she is a drug addict it is so obvious she’s dope sick she’s exhibiting clear signs of opiate withdrawals,” they tweeted.

In response, another skeptic wrote, “I agree! Hence the reason she has to rush back to the states for ‘Court’ … Mmhmmm.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers believe Kris is abusing drugs. Pic credit: @impumag/Twitter

One Twitter user shared a screenshot of one of Kris’ confessionals and questioned why she “broke her neck” but has yet to undergo surgery.

“GTFOH with that,” they added. “If drug seeker was a person.”

Wait…so…Kris "Broke her neck" and hasnt had surgery yet? GTFOH with that. If drug seeker was a person. 😒🙄#90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/3aj414HQNE — Jayme Madden (@gerberbaby2008) March 13, 2023

Sharing a clip of two of Kris’ scenes from recent episodes in which she appeared to nod off mid-sentence, another cynic didn’t believe Kris wasn’t “high” during the segments.

“Her a** is never going back to [Colombia] if she doesn’t have access to her drugs,” they wrote.

You can't tell me Kris is not high. Her ass is never going back to Columbia if she doesn't have access to her drugs. #90DayFianceTheOtherWay pic.twitter.com/nbZgT76l1h — Imperius Regina (@shirvitta) April 24, 2023

Another doubter shared screenshots of Kris receiving pain-relieving injections from a doctor during another episode. In their caption, they wrote that it was “obvious” that Kris is a drug addict because she’s waited 20 years to have surgery.

It's obvious Kris has a drug addiction. 20 years to wait on an operation sounds ridiculous. #90dayfiancetheotherway #housecallforafix pic.twitter.com/Hd7Qs8gSdQ — Delilah🪴 (@DelilahJack123) March 13, 2023

One Twitter user went as far as to poll other 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers about Kris’ motorcycle, which she says was stolen by “dope heads.”

90 Day Fiance viewers voted about Kris’ motorcycle. Pic credit: @SherryElls/Twitter

A total of 31 viewers voted, and 77.4 percent of them surmised that Kris’ bike was sold for drugs rather than stolen, as she claimed.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer questioned Kris’ neck pain. Pic credit: @jingle_squid/Twitter

More conjectures were scattered on Twitter, with some suspecting that Kris only uses her neck pain as an excuse to get drugs and others guessing that she wore armbands to hide track marks.

One of Kris’ cynics surmised that she hides track marks on her arms and is using intravenous drugs. Pic credit: @Qtea94/Twitter

Kris’ narcolepsy could account for her ‘drug addict’ behavior

There is no proof that Kris is a drug addict, and she made it clear from the start of Season 4 that she suffers from narcolepsy, “a sleep disorder that makes people very drowsy during the day.”

Narcolepsy is incurable, but medications can treat the disorder, and it could explain why Kris often appears to nod off mid-conversation.

Likewise, if Kris is in chronic pain, it wouldn’t be surprising that she takes pain medication for relief, which can often cause symptoms such as drowsiness and slowed speech.

Kris hasn’t made any mention of the accusations against her, and whether or not she will remains to be seen.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 14 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.