Kris Foster picks up her motorcycle from impound lot in the U.S.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 star Kris Foster is back in the U.S. and for a good reason.

As viewers are watching unfold this season, Kris made it to Colombia to be with her bride-to-be, Jeymi Noguera, only to be burdened with bad news.

Just days after meeting for the first time in person, Kris received news that she would have to return to the States to appear in court.

After her rare, beloved $50,000 motorcycle was stolen, Kris was served papers to face off against the man responsible for the theft before a judge.

Now, it looks like good news for Kris, who updated her followers in a recent TikTok video, sharing that the bike is back in her possession.

“Okay, people, I am finally going to get my Harley out of impound. Woo hoo! I’m so happy!” Kris explained in her TikTok Story.

Kris told her followers that she had to walk to an ATM in the “freezing” cold since the impound lot didn’t accept cards, only cash.

Kris panned her camera to show her followers the quaint country town she was visiting.

“So, yay, yay, yay! I get to get my bike,” Kris concluded her recording.

It’s likely she was in her native state of Alabama, but Kris didn’t provide any other details about her trip to the U.S., including whether she was here for her court case.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kris told producers that she was going to forfeit her beloved motorcycle and sell it for cash for herself and Jeymi.

Kris’ motorcycle was a means of income for her and Jeymi Noguera’s future

“I had planned on selling my rare bike to have that money to further our future together in Colombia,” Kris revealed during a confessional.

Kris also told Jeymi, “You are the only person that I would ever even remotely think about selling that bike for. So it was really, really hard to have it taken from me. I can’t not put this man in jail.”

Kris was shocked when she received the news that she’d have to leave Colombia and return to the U.S. She admitted that although she didn’t want to go, she wanted to make the perpetrator “pay” for what he did.

In an Instagram post dated March 13, Kris explained that her bike had been in the impound lot since January 28. The bike was discovered during a drug raid, and Kris was responsible for paying hundreds of dollars in impound fees to recover it.

Now that her bike is back in her possession, Kris says, “In the end I’m thankful my bike is coming back to me.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.