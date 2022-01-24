90 Day Fiance viewers speak out against Varya Malina making fun of homeless people

Varya Malina’s recent post joking about homeless people rubbed 90 Day Fiance viewers the wrong way and they are speaking out. Pic credit: TLC

Varya Malina is in hot water with 90 Day Fiance fans for a video she put out where she was making fun of homeless people and their circumstances while on vacation in San Diego.

In the video, Varya was joking about staying in a hotel for glamping while panning to the homeless encampment and tents under an overpass insinuating that that’s where she was staying.

There was a public outcry from 90 Day critics who found her joke to be insensitive, ironic, and hurtful.

Varya posted a video to her Instagram story as she walked through a homeless area in San Diego.

A 90 Day fan page was able to capture the video and reshare it.

As she panned to tents under an overpass she said, “Here’s my hotel I am staying in San Diego. It’s kind of like glamping, very fashionable, very fancy place.”

The comments section of the post featured appalled 90 Day fans and even one former cast member.

The Other Way’s Laura Jallali exclaimed, “Disgusting! Don’t get so comfortable that life can’t change in a min and anyone could be homeless . Your your platform for something good in life . We all make mistakes but girl you keep making them!”

The fan page who posted the video referred to Geoffrey Paschel as they commented, “Ma’am your hubby is is 4*4 cell in jail!!!!”

The criminal sentencing for Varya Malina’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days partner Geoffrey Paschel looms near

Varya’s continued relationship with her Season 4 of Before the 90 Days partner Geoffrey Paschel came out after he was convicted of the June 2019 aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault of his ex-fiance.

Geoffrey faces sentencing for his crimes on February 3rd, 2022, where he is looking at 8-30 years for the kidnapping charge alone in the state of Tennessee.

Varya has taken incredible lengths to stay with Geoffrey despite his incarceration.

Geoffrey committed the violent attack on his ex-fiance just weeks before going to Russia to meet Varya for the first time and film Before the 90 Days.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will take place on February 3, 2022.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.