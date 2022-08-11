90 Day Fiance viewers slam the musical talent of several cast members

Viewers are slamming the musical artists on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

In the last few years that 90 Day Fiance has been airing its flagship show and spinoffs, viewers have been introduced to two musical artists on the show, Usman Umar and Jibri Bell.

Nigerian native Usman goes by his artist name Sojaboy while South Dakota-born Jibri is part of the band Black Serbs.

Both 90 Day cast members have promoted their music on the show, and viewers have never been too happy about it.

It looks like viewers are still over the content from both artists because a recent poll shows that 90 Day fans would rather listen to their “dog howling” than choose which artist has better music.

Jibri Bell is currently appearing on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, which just wrapped up its finale episode and will be moving on to the Tell All.

Usman was on Seasons 4 and 5 of Before the 90 Days and is set to appear on Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance fans are tired of the musical artists on the show

Jibri and Usman have promoted their music and craft within the 90 Day franchise and work hard on social media to promote themselves too.

However, a recent poll would suggest 90 Day Fiance viewers are not here for it.

A 90 Day fan page on Instagram asked viewers, “Who’s music is better?”

The choices were between “Sojaboy, Jibri,” and “My dog howling.”

“My dog howling” won the votes with an overwhelming 74%.

19% of poll takers said they prefer Jibri’s music over Usman’s.

90 Day Fiance viewers may not get a break from Usman Umar and Jibri Bell’s music

With Usman poised to be a part of the upcoming season of Happily Ever After?, viewers should brace themselves for more Sojaboy content. Historically, Usman’s music has been a major part of his storylines on the show with each of the two women he’s been on with.

While Jibri might not be officially slated to be on any upcoming shows within the 90 Day network, he does command a presence on social media.

Jibri and his wife Miona are known to be among the 90 Day Fiance cast members who post the most on social media, and Jibri has admitted to being a clout chaser. Anyone who follows him or 90 Day fan pages will have a good chance of hearing his music circulating.

