90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? announces return of 6 fan-favorite couples and premiere date for Season 7

Six couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise will return next month for the Season 7 premiere of Happily Ever After? as they face major crossroads.

Happily Ever After? is a spinoff for the flagship series, which follows couples after their 90 Day Fiance journey, and Season 7 promises plenty of red-hot action.

These six 90 Day Fiance couples return for Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Six of 90 Day Fiance’s fan-favorite couples will join the cast, with a seventh to be announced at a later date. Returning for Season 7 are Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi, Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, and Kimberly Menzies and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar.

Hazlehurst, Georgia native Angela is still in the U.S. alone while Michael awaits his K-1 visa. Their distance has caused even more trouble in their relationship, with Angela accusing Michael of neglecting her and possibly scamming her.

Michael has returned to social media, only to block Angela, who met another man online with whom she began a flirtatious relationship. Angela wants to believe she and Michael can make it through the roadblocks in their relationship, but will they?

“Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods still see wedding bells in their future, but they learn that old habits die hard when their former trust issues resurface. Ed’s family is leery of his relationship with his fiancee Liz, but the couple is determined to make it work despite all the barriers between them.

Elizabeth Potthast and her Moldova-born husband Andrei Castravet are going places in their lives, with a new home and new job opportunities on the horizon. Although things are going smoothly on the homefront, Elizabeth’s family still has a strained relationship with Andrei. When a surprise green card interview pops up, Elizabeth and Andrei are left wondering if someone in her family is trying to sabotage their relationship and get Andrei deported.

Jenny Slatten and her Indian husband Sumit Singh finally tied the knot after years of hesitation on Sumit’s part. Although Jenny and Sumit finally made their dream come true, his family still doesn’t accept his much older wife, causing Jenny to feel lonely and miss her family in America. The couple’s 30-year age gap also threatens their future together, as they may be headed in completely different directions.

Jovi Dufren and his Ukrainian-born wife Yara Zaya are facing changes in their marriage since welcoming their daughter, Mylah. Yara gets homesick and wants to visit her family, but the Russo-Ukrainian war puts a hold on her plans. Jovi and Yara decide to travel to Prague to visit Yara’s mother, and while there, Yara wonders what she can do to bring her family and friends in Ukraine to safety in the U.S.

Kimberly Menzies travels to Nigeria with intentions to propose to Usman “Sojaboy” Umar. Kim’s son Jamal fears she’s taking things too fast, and Usman’s mother expresses concern about him marrying an older woman who can’t bear any children. Tensions loom when Usman brings up the prospect of a second wife, and Usman’s family tries to set him up with a younger woman before he and Kim tie the knot.

Happily Ever After? promises plenty of drama this season

You can catch the first look at Season 7 of Happily Ever After? below which shows some highlights from the upcoming season, which will include plenty of ups and downs.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.