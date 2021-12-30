90 Day Fiance: Kim pokes fun at herself after being labeled as Usman’s ‘super fan’

Kim Menzies was able to make light of being labeled a “super fan” by Usman Umar’s assistant. Pic credit: TLC

New 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Kimberly Menzies has shown that she has learned to take a joke in the wake of taking offense to Usman Umar’s assistant Slam-T calling her a “super fan” on the show.

Slam-T called Kim a super fan because Kim was a fan of Usman’s in the first place and took her status to the next level when she DMed him and then agreed to go all the way to Tanzania to meet him. It just so happened that Kim showed up at the airport wearing a shirt with Usman’s face on it, which only added to her “super fan” status.

After 90 Day fan pages started pointing out the irony of the super fan debacle, Kim decided to join in and to go along by making fun of herself.

Kimberly Menzies made light of being labeled a ‘super fan’

One 90 Day Fiance fan page, in particular, shared a meme that read, “Kim: I’m not a super fan!”

Below that read, “Also Kim:” and featured photos of Kim in two different Usman “Sojaboy” Umar shirts.

Kim reshared the meme that was poking fun at her super fan status and added, “Maybe I was a little Super fanish @sojaboy_90days (laughing/crying emojis).”

Kim reshared a meme that was making fun of her super fan status. Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

It seems that Kim realized she might have been coming off a little strong that first day she met Usman and that the usage of “super fan” might have been appropriate, although she took it as a derogatory term at the time.

Kim Menzies is hopeful to become Usman Umar’s girlfriend

Kim went to Tanzania as Usman’s potential girlfriend. He did not want to rush into another relationship with an older American woman after what he went through with his ex-wife, Baby Girl Lisa.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

To win him over, Kim brought Usman roses at the airport and gave him a Macbook and a PS5. However, those gestures didn’t sway him the first day they met in person since he turned down spending the night with Kim.

Before the 90 Days viewers know from watching the trailer and from spoilers that have circulated that Kim will get Usman into her bed but that he will refuse to have sex with her. Things will get further complicated by Kim’s jealousy that Usman brought her to Africa for a music video shoot with another woman.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiere on Sundays on TLC and Discovery+.