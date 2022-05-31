90 Day Fiance viewers condemn Kara’s behavior on latest episode

90 Day Fiance viewers have called Kara Bass out for how she acted on the latest episode. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers have not been taking a shine to new cast member Kara Bass after watching her behavior on the show.

During the latest episode, Kara got called out by her fiance Guillermo Rojer and her ex-boyfriend for being controlling and unrelenting. When responding to the heat put on her about her conduct, Kara agreed that she was controlling but contended that was just the way she is.

90 Day viewers saw her pop balloons that Guillermo said he wanted to give to children and brush past some of Guillermo’s vocalized concerns.

Based on what viewers saw, they have been taking digs at Kara on social media and have labeled her as selfish, immature, and rude.

Kara Bass bashed by 90 Day Fiance viewers after the last episode

A popular 90 Day fan page made a meme on Instagram. It showed a still image of Kara purposely popping the balloons that Guillermo wanted to keep to give to children.

At the top of the meme, it read, “Me destroying something I don’t want so no one else can have it.”

In the comments, other 90 Day critics gave their opinions on Kara.

One top comment questioned, “I’m confused how he acts MORE mature than her and she is much older? She is very childish and super controlling!”

Another viewer jabbed at Kara by calling out her lifestyle, saying, “Ten years after graduation and she hasn’t developed a new talent past her cheerleading side hustle, balloon decor??”

Someone else commented, “She is just so rude, run brah!”

Another person pressed, “Kids would have loved to get those balloons! What a waste.”

While a different viewer said, “She has never gotten past high school mentally. Poor Guillermo.”

Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram

A different 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a meme that featured a still image of Kara and Guillermo working on the balloon arrangement.

The meme read, “Those balloons have more compassion and personality than Kara.”

There is a major spoiler about Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer

The following includes a 90 Day Fiance spoiler.

Through an Instagram post, Kara’s friend confirmed that Kara and Guillermo did make it to the end of the 90 days and got married.

In the post, Kara posed with a group of women for what appeared to be a 90 Day watch party. The friend’s caption referred to Guillermo as Kara’s husband and mentioned their wedding.

Neither Kara nor Guillermo has publically addressed the spoiler.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.