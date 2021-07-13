90 Day Fiance viewers are losing it over the latest photo of Yara Zaya before plastic surgery

90 Day Fiance critics discuss how much different Yara used to look before plastic surgery Pic credit: TLC

Images of Happily Ever After’s Yara Zaya before plastic surgery have been capturing the attention of 90 Day Fiance viewers who have been shocked by the difference in her physical appearance.

Yara has had her nose and lips done and many speculate that she has also had fillers. Yara is also a natural brunette who now wears long blonde hair extensions.

Before Yara had the work done to become the version of herself that she is today she went through a few different phases of her physical appearance. The latest photo to surface accentuates the difference that viewers see today on Happily Ever After?

90 Day Fiance viewers are losing it over Yara Zaya’s recent post

The photo that was posted by a popular 90 Day Fiance fan page, @90daytrollin, was taken before Yara had her nose done and received a lot of attention on Instagram.

In the photo, Yara has platinum blonde hair, a very tan skin color, her old nose and lips and she is sporting an engagement ring from a previous relationship. She also seems to be accentuating her figure in the photo where she is also wearing large sunglasses.

The reaction from viewers was of shock and dismay, with many commenters writing laughing and crying face emojis.

Others commented on the engagement ring on Yara’s finger from when she was engaged to a man from Dubai prior to Jovi.

One person said, “She has been searching for the good life for a long time.”

A few people expressed in so many words that they felt bad for Jovi who didn’t know what he got himself into.

Yara Zaya has received a lot of negative attention lately

Yara’s demeanor on Happily Ever After? along with the negative way she treats Jovi’s family has earned her a lot of haters. Her many complaints and entitlements have not helped her get more fans either.

Most recently, she has been called out by critics for her clothing business practices where she upsells and rebrands clothes she gets from cheap online retailers. Yara lashed out at one critic who called her out by attacking them in their DMs for reposting something about her upselling.

Proof has also come out against Yara’s claim that she makes her own clothes.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.