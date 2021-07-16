90 Day Fiance viewers are annoyed that Jesse Meester is still relevant

Jesse Meester’s haters discussed their frustration that he is still trying to be relevant. Pic credit: TLC

Jesse Meester earned himself a lot of haters from his time on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and its subsequent spinoffs. His critics took to Reddit to voice their frustrations that he is still appearing within the franchise ahead of his cameo on Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey.

The Reddit discussion from viewers voicing their opinions on Jesse’s continued relevance was sparked after someone watched the episode of 90 Day Bares All that Jesse appeared on.

Jesse’s character came off as problematic, manipulative, and toxic throughout the show, and his critics wish that he would stop appearing on their TVs.

Viewers are annoyed that Jesse Meester is still relevant within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

A Reddit thread was started after one viewer watched Jesse’s segment on 90 Day Bares All where host Shaun Robinson called him out for the rude way he has spoken to her and the how he talks to others.

The subject of the Reddit thread was, “YES, SHAUN. So glad she called him out on this.”

The accompanying picture was a clip of Shaun addressing Jesse by saying, “Like when you call the host of this show sweetheart instead of her name.”

Jesse’s critics started a Reddit thread to voice their opinions. Pic credit: u/autumnakasha/Reddit

Redditors then went in on the fact that Jesse is still trying to remain relevant within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

One person said, “How TF is he still relevant?? I’m always blown away when he reappears. Go. Away. Jesse.” The sentiment got 500 upvotes.

Another person brought up the fact that viewers have not seen the last of Jesse by saying, “Darcey is going to resurrect him in the new season of her show unfortunately.”

Jesse’s haters commented on his lack of relevance. Pic credit: u/autumnakasha/Reddit

As the conversation continued, one person reminded the other Redditors that it has been a really long time since he was on the show originally. They said, “Haven’t watched the show in a while. He and Darcey broke up so long ago, why is he still on tv??”

Others went on to agree that Jesse is just desperate at this point. They agreed, “That’s what we’re all wondering! He’s just desperate to stay relevant.”

Redditors continued to question Jesse’s relevance. Pic credit: u/autumnakasha/Reddit

Jesse Meester has done things in his personal life to try and stay relevent

Jesse has tried dating and flirting with other 90 Day fiance cast members publicly on social media.

The latest person he has been involved with is Tim Malcolm’s Colombian ex-fiancee Jeniffer, with whom Jesse has been spending time traveling.

Viewers will have to endure seeing Jesse on their TV screens again as he is set to appear virtually alongside Darcey’s current fiance Georgi on the upcoming season of Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey & Stacey Season 2 debuts on Monday, July 19 at 8/7c on TLC.