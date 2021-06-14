Natalie has been accused of running over her own dog. Pic credit: 90 Day Fiance/TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s drama normally revolves around someone meeting their partner’s immediate family and the ensuing chaos. While Natalie Mordovtseva might have some of that, most of her woes seem to revolve around Mike’s uncle, Beau Lawrence.

Uncle Beau has made some shocking allegations, including a dog being run over.

Fans of the show have taken Uncle Beau’s comments, which were made on a podcast, to refer to Natalie’s dog Nymeria. The pet had become somewhat of a hit among the star’s followers ever since first appearing on her Instagram account earlier this year.

Natalie Mordovtseva “ruined” Uncle Beau’s life

While Natalie’s posts may not have revolved around Nymeria, the dog was certainly featured in quite a few photos.

Fans haven’t seen the pet on Natalie’s social media since February, however, leading to many fans wondering if there was a problem. Mike shared a video of the dog back in April.

That’s where Uncle Beau has chimed in on the Kiki and Kibbitz podcast.

Appearing on the show alongside neighbor Tamara, he was asked if there was anything else that he’d like to say about the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star. He was quite blunt in his response, claiming that Natalie Mordovtseva “ruined my life, and she ran over her dog.”

Initially, Uncle Beau’s comments were unclear if he was referring specifically to Nymeria, however. That being said, the dog’s absence from its owner’s social media accounts could be seen as conspicuous.

The dog is fine, thankfully, although it’s unclear what kind of injuries she may have suffered from. Neither Uncle Beau or Tamara elaborated too much on the matter. At least, they noted that the dog’s “still alive.”

Uncle Beau spoils 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Uncle Beau has made headlines several times for talking about Natalie Mordovsteva. At one point, he even spoiled her 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? run and updated fans about her relationship with partner Mike Youngquist.

As fans of the show are aware, the storyline was playing out on-screen when he made the comments. Viewers might not be too surprised by the outcome, however. He has also had several problems with Natalie, with many of their interactions playing out on-screen.

Echoing comments made by Tamara, Uncle Beau strongly criticized the TLC star for the way she kept her home. Specifically, he noted how unclean it was. He agreed with Tamara after she claimed that Natalie was a slob, with Tamara adding that “I’ve been the housekeeper ever since she got there.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.