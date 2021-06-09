90 Day Fiance: Uncle Beau and Mike’s neighbor Tamara bash Natalie for the way she kept Mike’s home

Uncle Beau and Tamara had a discussion about Natalie with the podcast Kiki and Kibbitz where they bashed her for being a slob Pic credit: TLC

Uncle Beau and Mike’s neighbor Tamara from 90 Day Fiance did an interview with Kiki and Kibbitz where they bashed Natalie for her lack of cleanliness and initiative to make Mike happy.

Many fans have been curious about what went on behind the scenes to lead Mike and Natalie’s relationship to deteriorate so badly, and Uncle Beau and Tamara had some answers.

During the interview, they called Natalie out for being a slob and not taking care of Mike’s house while he was gone all day at work. They knocked on her for not ever cooking, and when she did, they said it was terrible.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Uncle Beau and Tamara seemed to have more perspective into the day-to-day way Natalie acted and both said they cleaned up after her. Tamara even went so far as to call Natalie a slob, which Uncle Beau agreed with.

Uncle Beau and Tamara are not fond of Natalie

The interview Uncle Beau and Tamara did with Kiki and Kibbitz was pretty scathing towards Natalie and both of them attacked the way Natalie treated Mike’s house and how she would never cook.

Tamara said, “I’ve been the housekeeper ever since she got there” and continued that Natalie acted like a slob. She went on to say, “Her bedroom, oh my god, it looks like a tornado hit it, clothes everywhere and omg I couldn’t believe it.”

Tamara also said, “The kitchen, I went ‘oh my god I feel for mike when he comes home.'”

Uncle Beau chimed in to say that he usually cleans the kitchen up after Natalie before he gets home. Tamara capped that part of the discussion off by saying that Mike always came home to a mess if they didn’t clean up.

The interviewer interjected, “No wonder Trish was saying she could clean”, referring to when Trish was getting at Natalie about doing more during the day around the house while Mike was at work.

The rest of this season will get more heated between Mike and Natalie

It is common knowledge now that Natalie and Mike are no longer together present-day and that Natalie is even slated to appear on Season 2 of The Single Life.

With that said, the rest of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season will be about the deterioration of Mike and Natalie’s relationship.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out just how bad it gets between them.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.