90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers spotted cigarettes on Steven’s table, spark a heated discussion about hypocrisy

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers saw a pack of cigarettes in front of Steven and bashed him on social media for it.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have found one more hypocritical thing about Steven during the latest episode. A pack of cigarettes was conspicuously placed on the table in front of Steven in his apartment with Alina during one scene, and viewers spotted it.

Viewers found him to be hypocritical before when he insisted that Alina remain a virgin to get baptized. Meanwhile, Steven has had sexual relationships with multiple women.

If Steven smokes cigarettes, it could be seen as another point against his Mormon faith. The cigarettes in front of Steven come as he made a big deal out of him and Alina spitting out their wine when they went wine tasting to refrain from alcohol consumption.

One 90 Day Fiance critic on Facebook spotted the cigarettes in front of Steven and called him out for being a hypocrite. Like-minded thinkers shared the photo on Instagram and jumped into the comments to add to that notion.

Steven Johnston got shredded as a hypocrite

One 90 Day fan page, @mommysaysbdwrds, reposted a meme for another fan page, @steventheskoodilypoop, on Instagram who got the meme from Facebook. The comments in the reposted meme were savage depictions of how The Other Way viewers see Steven’s latest potential slip-up.

The meme featured the clip zoomed out on one side, and the same clip zoomed in to highlight the cigarettes in front of Steven.

Pic credit: @mommysaysbdwrds/Instagram.

In the post’s comments section, other 90 Day critics shared their opinions on Steven after seeing the suspicious scene.

One person commented, “double standards all over the place with him.”

Another made the point, “Ugh! I thought Mormons don’t drink the alcohol and don’t smoke!”

Someone else remarked, “Looks like a pack of menthol smokes to me…Lololol.”

There was a critic who thought Steven would claim the cigarettes belonged to someone else.

While another person said, “He’s a walking double standard! “We must wait til marriage to have sex…… I already had sex, but now I’m waiting.” ….. “We must be loyal in relationships….. Yah, I kissed other girls while we been together.” TF man!”

Viewers commented on the meme. Pic credit: @mommysaysbdwrds/Instagram

Alina defended Steven Johnston against critics

In a recent post of Alina’s, one critic attacked Steven for allegedly kicking a dog during the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and Alina defended him.

Alina then came under fire from the critic, who she brushed off as trying to make a big deal out of nothing because they don’t like Steven.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out what Steven does next to annoy the 90 Day masses.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.