90 Day Fiance: The Other away critics call Steven out for being a hypocrite

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are mad at Steven’s hypocrisy and have been calling him out on social media.

He insists on Alina remaining pure but has kept the fact that he has had sexual partners in the past from her. On top of that, Steven previously asked Alina if he could see other women.

Viewers have a problem with Steven’s lies and double standards and have been vocal about it online.

Steven Johnston got called out by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers for being a hypocrite

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think that Steven is a hypocrite for wanting Alina to stay pure while he has already had sex.

One 90 Day Fiance fan page called him out by making an Instagram post featuring a creepy picture of Steven with a banner above it.

It reads, “This guy is slimy. Alina is scared to be alone but he doesn’t want to stay together because of his religious view and her ability to be baptized while simultaneously lying about his virginity and asking to talk to other women… seems like he’s a hypocrite.”

The comments section of the post lit up with critics who also have a problem with Steven’s double standard.

One person added to the point that he is a hypocrite. They said, “He’s so concerned about Alina staying ‘pure’ before marriage and baptism but his isn’t ‘pure’. It’s only ok when the men want to sleep around I guess? Kind of hypocritical of him. He’s trying to be so holy bring his Russian scripture and s**t and meanwhile he already broke one of the church’s ‘rules’.”

They continued, “He’s a complete hypocrite and manipulative liar. I don’t know what this chick saw in him. He’s this season’s Brandon (Julia).”

While many people called him gross or creepy, there was one person that thought that he’s not necessarily a hypocrite and that he is just not smart.

Steven Johnston will be making 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers cringe all season long

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have already witness Steven excusing himself to fart, dropping his bags in everyone’s way at the airport, and jumping into the pool with his clothes on.

There are still more weird habits and strange decisions to come from Steven who will show that he has an unusually long tongue by sticking it into a wine glass.

Viewers will have to keep watching to find out what cringy thing he does next.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.